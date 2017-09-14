World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. VTN Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects

Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects

  • 13:00 - 14 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 15

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Vo Trong Nghia

  • Project Architects

    Masaaki Iwamoto, Nguyen Quynh Han, Kuniko Onishi

  • Contractor

    Wind and Water House JSC

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

From the architect. CONCEPT

Due to the rapid urbanization, many cities in Vietnam are losing their tropical green space and low-density landscapes are transforming into a densely populated metropolis. Increasing risk of flood, together with serious air pollution in urban areas has resulted in the situation. And Vietnamese new generation is being disconnected with nature. Against this backdrop, VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects) is developing a series of house project, “House for Trees”, to create green space within a high-density neighborhood. As the most recent project in this series, Stacked Planters House strives to bring greens back to the city and forge an intimate relationship between human and nature.  

CONTEXT

The house is located in a neatly planned urban area, where the residents built up to the maximum allowable height. Maximum living spaces were achieved here by reducing the green spaces. By bringing greens back to the house, each house serves as a small park in a dense neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

PLANNING

The house is designed for a typical Vietnamese family with three generations. Each private function is packed into a concrete box that is seemingly stacked randomly. The horizontal concrete slabs, between boxes, are the terraces where trees grow. These semi-outdoor spaces serve as living and dining rooms where people gather.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

MATERIAL 

The “House for trees” series always pays special attention to local and natural materials. What makes this project special, is the terrazzo wall which was a popular material back in the 80s, yet forgotten in recent years. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879682/stacked-planters-house-vtn-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »