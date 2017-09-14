New Exhibition Highlights the Best Unbuilt Works by Zaha Hadid Architects

Now on display at the Jaroslav Fragner Gallery as part of the third Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial is “ZHA: Unbuilt,” an in-depth look into some of the firm’s best projects that could have been.
Arranged within the space by typological concepts (towers, atriums, stadiums, shells, masterplans, ribbons, and bubbles), the exhibition serves as an exploration into the evolution of the work of Zaha Hadid Architects, showing how earlier research and innovations have become the foundations of the firm's architectural projects currently in development.
“ZHA’s drive for innovation stems from experimentation with evolving design processes initiated by the studio four decades ago; a cross-pollination of ideas resulting from ZHA’s fundamentally collaborative approach throughout the practice together with engineers and specialist worldwide,” explain the architects in a press release.
“Showcasing ZHA’s ambitious and expanding repertoire, the exhibition investigates the studio’s iterative design methods that are reinforced by systemic knowledge transfer and a willingness to test new ideas across multiple scales and typologies.”
Some key projects within the exhibition include:
425 Park Avenue, New York City
Finalist entry to a competition won by Foster + Partners.
Bolzano Cable Car, Bolzano, Italy
Finalist entry to a competition won by Snøhetta.
Dance & Music Center, The Hague
Finalist entry to a competition won by Neutelings Riedijk Architects.
Heathrow Airport Extension, London
Finalist entry to a competition won by Grimshaw.
Museum of the 20th Century, Berlin
Finalist entry to a competition won by Herzog & de Meuron.
The exhibition will run throughout the duration of the Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial, which will close on October 26 with a symposium featuring Patrik Schumacher, Shajay Bhooshan and Jakub Klaska of Zaha Hadid Architects, Ben van Berkel of UNStudio and Wolf D. Prix of Coop Himmelb(l)au.
Learn more about the Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial here.
News via Zaha Hadid Architects.
TitleZHA: Unbuilt
TypeExhibition
Organizers
FromSeptember 12, 2017 11:00 AM
UntilOctober 27, 2017 07:00 PM
VenueJaroslav Fragner Gallery
Address