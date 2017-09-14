New Exhibition Highlights the Best Unbuilt Works by Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Now on display at the Jaroslav Fragner Gallery as part of the third Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial is “ZHA: Unbuilt,” an in-depth look into some of the firm’s best projects that could have been.

Arranged within the space by typological concepts (towers, atriums, stadiums, shells, masterplans, ribbons, and bubbles), the exhibition serves as an exploration into the evolution of the work of Zaha Hadid Architects, showing how earlier research and innovations have become the foundations of the firm's architectural projects currently in development.

+ 15

“ZHA’s drive for innovation stems from experimentation with evolving design processes initiated by the studio four decades ago; a cross-pollination of ideas resulting from ZHA’s fundamentally collaborative approach throughout the practice together with engineers and specialist worldwide,” explain the architects in a press release.

“Showcasing ZHA’s ambitious and expanding repertoire, the exhibition investigates the studio’s iterative design methods that are reinforced by systemic knowledge transfer and a willingness to test new ideas across multiple scales and typologies.”

Some key projects within the exhibition include:

425 Park Avenue, New York City

Finalist entry to a competition won by Foster + Partners.

Save this picture! 425 Park Avenue, New York City. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Bolzano Cable Car, Bolzano, Italy

Finalist entry to a competition won by Snøhetta.

Save this picture! Bolzano Cable Car, Bolzano, Italy. Image © www.mir.no. Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Dance & Music Center, The Hague

Finalist entry to a competition won by Neutelings Riedijk Architects.

Save this picture! Dance & Music Center, The Hague. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Heathrow Airport Extension, London

Finalist entry to a competition won by Grimshaw.

Save this picture! Heathrow Airport expansion, London. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Museum of the 20th Century, Berlin

Finalist entry to a competition won by Herzog & de Meuron.

Save this picture! Museum of the 20th Century, Berlin. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The exhibition will run throughout the duration of the Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial, which will close on October 26 with a symposium featuring Patrik Schumacher, Shajay Bhooshan and Jakub Klaska of Zaha Hadid Architects, Ben van Berkel of UNStudio and Wolf D. Prix of Coop Himmelb(l)au.

Learn more about the Prague Experimental Architecture Biennial here.

News via Zaha Hadid Architects.