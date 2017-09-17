World
Stunning Images of Stone Architecture: The Best Photos of the Week

Stone construction is a simple technique that has been used since the earliest human civilizations. These days, stone is regaining popularity in contemporary architecture thanks to the diversity of results that can be achieved by the union of stone pieces. Whether it's the size, the type of cut, or the color of the material, the truth is that the use of stone can add incredible textures to architectural designs. Read on for a selection of 13 photos that allow us to marvel at stone's beauty and expressiveness, created by renowned photographers such as Erieta AttaliKyungsub Shin and Dimitris Kleanthis.

© Kyungsub Shin © Robert Leš © Simon Devitt © Kyungsub Shin + 14

Dimitris Kleanthis

Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects 

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

Kyungsub Shin

The Layers / OBBA

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Dimitris Kleanthis

Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects 

© Dimitris Kleanthis
© Dimitris Kleanthis

Kyungsub Shin

The Layers / OBBA

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

JAG Studio

Stone House / Inai Arquitectura

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Robert Leš

Country House / DVA ARHITEKTA

© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

Emily Andrews

Wanaka Lodge / Pattersons

© Emily Andrews
© Emily Andrews

Erieta Attali

Rodia Stone House / Nikos Smyrlis Architect

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Kyungsub Shin

The Layers / OBBA

Christopher Frederick Jones

Rocky House / Base Architecture

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Bruno Helbling

House Z22 and Warehouse F88 / Gus Wüstemann Architects

© Bruno Helbling
© Bruno Helbling

Alvise Raimondi

ESSE House / ellevuelle architetti 

© Alvise Raimondi
© Alvise Raimondi

Simon Devitt

Local Rock House / Pattersons 

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
