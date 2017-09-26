World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. eliet&lehmann architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Boulogne Pont de Sèvres Housing Rehabilitation / eliet&lehmann architectes

Boulogne Pont de Sèvres Housing Rehabilitation / eliet&lehmann architectes

  • 02:00 - 26 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Boulogne Pont de Sèvres Housing Rehabilitation / eliet&lehmann architectes
Save this picture!
Boulogne Pont de Sèvres Housing Rehabilitation / eliet&lehmann architectes, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Pierre-Yves Brunaud © Pierre-Yves Brunaud © Sergio Grazia + 37

  • Structural Engineering Consultant

    Scyna4

  • Fluid Engineering Consultant

    Inex

  • Light

    Agence On

  • Contractor

    Vinci

  • Client

    Paris Habitat OPH
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. The renovation of the entire forum, 797 social housing units built in the mid 70's by architects Daniel Babani and Pierre Roux-Dorlut, builds on the strength of the original building. The program advocated the use of exterior insulation. Our first conviction was that the building draws its strength and character from its architectonic concrete facades. A generalized packaging was thus excluded.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

At the time of its construction, the building was on the fringes of the city, isolated on its slab facing the industrial zone of the factories Renault. The industrial site closed in 1992 was replaced by the trapeze district with remarkable architectures. The buildings of the forum renovated without being distorted, now find a place in the city, among the great contemporary buildings.

Save this picture!
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

The interventions, which were intended to be in line with the original architecture, are nevertheless important: The clean colors of the exterior joinery and the rolling shutters, all replaced, contrast with the original concrete simply cleaned. This tiered building on a slab creates its own mineral landscape. To soften it, a forest of 250 trees is planted on previously unused terraces.

Save this picture!
Project Plan
Project Plan

The ground floor is completely restructured. The halls are enlarged and open to natural light. Halls and bike storage are gathered in the same crossing space. The whole is treated as a noble place. A floor made of continuous Comblanchian stone covers the floor.

Save this picture!
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
Terrace Section
Terrace Section
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The feet of the huge blind pinions are pierced to create collective facilities or businesses. The west pinion of building H1, at the outlet of the footbridge that leads to the park of the trapezium quarter sees the installation of a restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud

On the eastern pinion of the H2 building, on the site of a future public staircase, a large bow-window serves as an entrance to a group of lodges and meeting rooms. The façade interventions, which are sometimes important, take up the constructive principle of assembling large prefabricated concrete elements and blend into the original building.

Save this picture!
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
© Pierre-Yves Brunaud
Save this picture!
Balcony Detail
Balcony Detail
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Restoration France
Cite: "Boulogne Pont de Sèvres Housing Rehabilitation / eliet&lehmann architectes" 26 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879652/boulogne-pont-de-sevres-housing-rehabilitation-eliet-and-lehmann-architectes/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »