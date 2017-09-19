World
i

i

i

Pavilion Ponderosa / Paolo Cucchi Architects

  02:00 - 19 September, 2017
Pavilion Ponderosa / Paolo Cucchi Architects
Pavilion Ponderosa / Paolo Cucchi Architects, © Virginia Cucchi
© Virginia Cucchi

© Virginia Cucchi © Virginia Cucchi © Virginia Cucchi © Virginia Cucchi + 27

© Virginia Cucchi
© Virginia Cucchi

From the architect. The project develops on about 0,86 acres and is located in the North-East of Johor Bahru, Malaysia, inside a high-end gated area, just next to a prominent golf course, surrounded by abundant greenery. The client, the owner of two adjacent plots of land, approached us asking to organise the parcel facing his existing bungalow with swimming pool, tennis court and pavilion.

© Virginia Cucchi
© Virginia Cucchi

He expected an extroverted building able to release expansiveness as well as to guarantee privacy, an escape that could help to feel well after a day of work and at the same time a place to share with friends. Architecture and landscape, closely blended together, offer a harmonic ensemble where water, greenery, and light play the primary role of regeneration. Essential modern idiom, material and visual contaminations between outside and inside maximize the sensorial experience to live closely connected with the beauty of nature, and its calming and soothing power.

Drawing
Drawing
Concept Drawing
Concept Drawing

Compact and porous, the pavilion, nestled on a strip of current water, opens up at the center, offering the feeling to sit immersed in the tropical context. Glass voids break the travertine envelope and glimpses of the garden invade the internal space. The rhythm of running water, from the sprightly jets along the granite wall fence, performs a miracle of freshness, provoking and renewing emotions. Attentive combination of light, natural and artificial, rhythmically enhances the belt of fluidity that embraces and nurtures as vital lymph the composition.

© Virginia Cucchi
© Virginia Cucchi
