SO-IL with Ana Prvački Debut Musical-Spatial Performance at 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial

Save this picture! L'air pour l'air / SO-IL and Ana Prvacki. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Today SO-IL, in collaboration with Ana Prvački, debuted L’air pour air on the occasion of the press preview of the second edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The performance explores the art of performing behind a filter in an age where many cities suffer from the environmental impact of human habitation. Described as "part installation and part musical performance," the creators have drawn inspiration from abundant plant life and the interconnectedness of people and nature.

A public presentation of L’air pour air will be held on Saturday Sep 16th, 2017 at 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

From the architects. Titled L’air pour l’air, the project aims to ensure the continued legacy of street musicians as our cities’ atmospheres grow more polluted. Inspired by the abundant plant life in the Garfield Park Conservatory, SO – IL and Prvački have created an ensemble of air-filtering mesh enclosures, designed to clean the air through breathing. Part mask, part shelter, the enclosures will be worn by an ensemble of saxophone, flute, trombone, and vocals from the Chicago Sinfionetta. Through performing an original composition, De Aere (concerning the air), by composer Veronika Krausas, the musicians will “clean the air that produces the music.” The installation and performance encourages its viewers to meditate upon the complex notions such as the relationship between purity and pollution, and the distinctions between self, body, objects and nature.

