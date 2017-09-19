World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design
  6. 2017
  7. Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

  • 03:00 - 19 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design
Save this picture!
Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design, © Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

© Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima + 13

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

From the architect. Creche Ropponmatsu is a kindergarten located in a residential area in Fukuoka city, accepting capacity of 90 children, age between 0 to 5 years old. Emmanuelle designed the architecture, interior space, logos and graphical signage, with a vision to open a new kindergarten where children can grow up freely in mind and body. Running behind the colorful grove, this kindergarten gives opportunity for children to raise rich sensibility by feeling many colors wherever they are.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Collections of colors jump into the eyes in one glace, as many colors are used in the facade and in the interior space. On the facade, there are 22 colors used in 63 multi-colored trees of 4 m in height extend the branches rhythmically and wrap the building. While giving full-sized glass with a feeling of openness, by wrapping it with colorful trees, gives a sense of distance to the outside, and visually protects the children in gentle gesture. In the nursery room, 200 colorful boxes in 25 colors are lined up on the wall, where each one of them belongs to every child to stock their personal goods. Every time children use their own tools or get changed, they find and pick up the box of their color.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The stairs that connect the 4 floors uses 18 colors, where children are surrounded by many colors as the colors of wall changes as they travel up and down the stairs.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The colorful trees are also incorporated in the logo of the kindergarten. The logo is also used on other areas such as Children’s uniforms and bus, to give a sense of unity.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Spending time in colorful environment helps to maximize the sensitivity of children and bring out the personality of each child. Surrounded by many colors, touching many colors, living with many colors – the kindergarten wishes to develop rich sensibilities and individuality of children. With this hope in mind, the colorful grove watches the growth of children every day.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Day Care Japan
Cite: "Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design" 19 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879645/creche-ropponmatsu-kindergarten-emmanuelle-moureaux-architecture-plus-design/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »