Creche Ropponmatsu Kindergarten / Emmanuelle Moureaux Architecture + Design

Client Kusagae-en Social Welfare Corporation

From the architect. Creche Ropponmatsu is a kindergarten located in a residential area in Fukuoka city, accepting capacity of 90 children, age between 0 to 5 years old. Emmanuelle designed the architecture, interior space, logos and graphical signage, with a vision to open a new kindergarten where children can grow up freely in mind and body. Running behind the colorful grove, this kindergarten gives opportunity for children to raise rich sensibility by feeling many colors wherever they are.

Collections of colors jump into the eyes in one glace, as many colors are used in the facade and in the interior space. On the facade, there are 22 colors used in 63 multi-colored trees of 4 m in height extend the branches rhythmically and wrap the building. While giving full-sized glass with a feeling of openness, by wrapping it with colorful trees, gives a sense of distance to the outside, and visually protects the children in gentle gesture. In the nursery room, 200 colorful boxes in 25 colors are lined up on the wall, where each one of them belongs to every child to stock their personal goods. Every time children use their own tools or get changed, they find and pick up the box of their color.

The stairs that connect the 4 floors uses 18 colors, where children are surrounded by many colors as the colors of wall changes as they travel up and down the stairs.

The colorful trees are also incorporated in the logo of the kindergarten. The logo is also used on other areas such as Children’s uniforms and bus, to give a sense of unity.

Spending time in colorful environment helps to maximize the sensitivity of children and bring out the personality of each child. Surrounded by many colors, touching many colors, living with many colors – the kindergarten wishes to develop rich sensibilities and individuality of children. With this hope in mind, the colorful grove watches the growth of children every day.