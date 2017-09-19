World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Ambitious Project that Brings Together 44 Mexican and International Architects

The Ambitious Project that Brings Together 44 Mexican and International Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Ambitious Project that Brings Together 44 Mexican and International Architects
Save this picture!
The Ambitious Project that Brings Together 44 Mexican and International Architects, © Adlai Pulido
© Adlai Pulido

In Baja California, Mexico, the 860 hectares that make up 'Cuatro Cuatros'—a tourism development that for the past ten years has been overseen and designed by Mauricio Rocha and Gabriela Carrillo of Taller de Arquitectura—present an arid and mostly monochromatic landscape interrupted only by stones and bushland.

Vast as the site may seem, only 360 of its hectares will be destined for housing development, of which only 10% can be impacted by construction. The challenge will lay in mitigating the protagonistic stance architecture usually assumes when conquering previously untouched lands, by taking on a presence that disappears into the landscape. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Cuatro Cuatros
Cortesía de Cuatro Cuatros

On September 2nd of the present year, Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo stood before a group of her most lauded colleagues and presented the work she has developed alongside Mauricio Rocha for the past decade in Cuatro Cuatros. 

+ 22

And though the most basic design tasks were no easy feat in a such an area mostly disconnected from any major city, during her presentation Carrillo focused instead on conceptual issues, asking questions such as, how can one build through not only addition, but also subtraction? How can a tree be made a building's accomplice? How can architecture establish a dialogue with the landscape, mutilating the mountain in the smallest way possible?

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Cuatro Cuatros
Cortesía de Cuatro Cuatros

Her intention and the reason behind the committee—made up of Mauricio Rocha, Gabriela Carrillo and Claudia Turrent—deciding to summon to the site 44 national and international architects was to invite them to develop the residential area of Cuatro Cuatros together, and "find their strengths in the multiplicity of architectural manifestations and the project's guiding principle in the relationship between architecture and territory."

The following architects were invited to create a manifesto that will guide their collaborative participation in the residential project of Cuatro Cuatros: 500 homes located in 360 hectares.

Mauricio Rocha
Gabriela Carrillo
Carla Juaçaba (Brazil)
Solano Benitez (Paraguay)
Sofía Von Ellrichshausen (Chile)
Ambrosi Etchegaray
Augusto Quijano
Cano/Vera
Claudia Turrent
Felipe Leal
Fernanda Canales
Isaac Broid
Javier Muñoz
Javier Sánchez
Jorge Gracia
Macías Peredo
MMX
PRODUCTORA
Rozana Montiel
S-AR
Tatiana Bilbao
Manuel Cervantes

Save this picture!
© Adlai Pulido
© Adlai Pulido

In a round table open to the public, each architect was able to voice his or her opinion on three subjects: the landscape, the context, and the material condition. 

And though the challenges the group will face are undeniably immense and varied, as a first approach, the event was constructive and showed the wide variety of ideas present among the group of architects. 

Cuatro Cuatro's new stage is born from the idea that we as a society are facing the end of some previously established notions of what it means to inhabit and visit natural landscapes, keeping in mind that in a site such as the one offered in Baja California, architecture should be silent and leave room for imperfection. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Zatarain, Karina. "The Ambitious Project that Brings Together 44 Mexican and International Architects" [Cuatro Cuatros: el ambicioso proyecto que crea un colectivo de 44 arquitectos mexicanos e internacionales ] 19 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879643/the-ambitious-project-that-brings-together-44-mexican-and-international-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »