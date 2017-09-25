World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. FERREIRARQUITETOS
  6. 2017
  7. PF House / FERREIRARQUITETOS

PF House / FERREIRARQUITETOS

  • 03:00 - 25 September, 2017
PF House / FERREIRARQUITETOS
PF House / FERREIRARQUITETOS, © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

From the architect. Located in Praia da Vagueira, in the municipality of Vagos, we were requested by the client to carry out the rehabilitation of the existing housing, which was in an advanced state of degradation. The house develops on a single floor, around a courtyard, through which all the divisions interconnect.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Plans
Plans
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The entry point in the house, presents us with the fantastic surrounding landscape, being the point between the private and public program. In the transition between the entrance and the open space of the kitchen / living room, a small mezzanine appears, creating a contemplation space. At the level of the constructive solution, we opted for the reduced use of materials, looking for simplicity and the reduction of construction costs.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

All divisions are no longer limited to their wall, with the use of large windows, and they have as limit the courtyard. One of the main characteristics of the dwelling is the full use of the ceiling created by the slope of the roof.

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
