New Drone Footage Shows Construction of the Largest Residential Development in Bushwick, New York

ODA New York’s design for Bushwick II, a high-end residential complex on the former site of Brooklyn’s Rheingold Brewery, is coming to life in the fast-growing neighborhood of Bushwick, New York. Developed by All Year Management, 123 Melrose is already being clad. Meanwhile, Rabksy Group’s development, 10 Montieth, recently topped out.

Together, the projects will cover three full city blocks, totaling 1.35 million gross square feet. Bushwick II will be the largest housing increase this neighborhood of Brooklyn has ever seen.

+ 24

123 Melrose

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

ODA’s design for 123 Melrose is reminiscent of a European village. The design turns two traditional New York City blocks into meandering pathways and interconnected courtyards. Two of ODA’s guiding principles in this design were leisure and discovery, which will be strengthened by the many amenities Bushwick II affords, including a 17,850-square-foot park cutting directly through the center of the development.

The complex’s landscaped courtyards and covered walkways will act as catalysts for plazas, cafes, fitness facilities, lounges, art galleries and other community spaces. Additional amenities will be found on the 60,000-square-foot roof, such as an urban farm where tenants will be able to grow and harvest fresh produce.

ODA’s use of glass for spaces in the courtyards and adjacent to the streetscape will further promote their goals of openness and connectivity throughout the project. When complete, the development will house 800 to 900 units, 20 percent of which will be affordable housing.

+ 24

10 Montieth

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

Included in 10 Montieth’s 379,675 gross square footage will be an abundance of amenities from top to bottom. The top four floors will be immediately connected to the topographically sloping 25,500-square-foot roof. A green park, urban farm, some outdoor dining areas, and a variety of fitness facilities will occupy the landscaped roof.

Inside, 10 Montieth will hold a total of 392 units, half of which will have private outdoor spaces. The units will be connected, visually and physically, by a 19,000-square-foot interior courtyard housing a park, dog track, amphitheater, and fire pit. Adding to the leisure-based atmosphere, a cafe, library, gym, climbing wall, playroom, media and lounge rooms will surround the courtyard. The project also incorporates 5,602 square feet of above-ground retail and 5,089 square feet of below-ground retail space, as well as an abundance of parking.

Learn more about the project here.

News via: ODA.