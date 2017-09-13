Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

The curatorial team for the U.S. Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale have announced the seven designers who will create the pavilion’s main exhibitions. Consisting of architects, landscape architects, artists and designers, the group will produce responses to the theme of Dimensions of Citizenship, exploring “the meaning of citizenship as a cluster of rights and responsibilities at the intersection of legal, political, economic, and societal affiliations.”

The seven exhibitors include:

Amanda Williams & Andres L. Hernandez (Chicago, IL)

Design Earth (Cambridge, MA)

Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, NY)

Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (San Ysidro, CA)

Keller Easterling (New Haven, CT)

SCAPE (New York, NY)

Studio Gang (Chicago, IL)

“These seven teams represent the breadth of design practice today: from social to speculative; technical to theoretical,” the curators commented in a statement. “They are united by researched-based methodologies and the drive to use that research to push boundaries—formal, disciplinary, and political.”

In addition to and in dialogue with each contributor’s creation, existing projects that follow the teme by other architects and artists will also be displayed. These participants have not yet been announced.

Learn more about the curatorial team and the pavilion theme, here.