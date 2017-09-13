World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale
Save this picture!
Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

The curatorial team for the U.S. Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale have announced the seven designers who will create the pavilion’s main exhibitions. Consisting of architects, landscape architects, artists and designers, the group will produce responses to the theme of Dimensions of Citizenship, exploring “the meaning of citizenship as a cluster of rights and responsibilities at the intersection of legal, political, economic, and societal affiliations.”

The seven exhibitors include:

  • Amanda Williams & Andres L. Hernandez (Chicago, IL)
  • Design Earth (Cambridge, MA)
  • Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York, NY)
  • Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman (San Ysidro, CA)
  • Keller Easterling (New Haven, CT)
  • SCAPE (New York, NY)
  • Studio Gang (Chicago, IL)

“These seven teams represent the breadth of design practice today: from social to speculative; technical to theoretical,” the curators commented in a statement. “They are united by researched-based methodologies and the drive to use that research to push boundaries—formal, disciplinary, and political.”

In addition to and in dialogue with each contributor’s creation, existing projects that follow the teme by other architects and artists will also be displayed. These participants have not yet been announced.

Learn more about the curatorial team and the pavilion theme, here.

Curators and Theme Announced for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

The U.S. State Department has announced the individuals and institutions that will serve as curators and commissioners of the United States Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Studio Gang, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Among Exhibitors Selected for US Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879608/studio-gang-diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-among-exhibitors-selected-for-us-pavilion-at-2018-venice-biennale/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »