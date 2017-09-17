World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Roland Baldi architects
  6. 2017
  7. Lunch Room of "Ex-GIL" / Roland Baldi architects + Elena Casati

Lunch Room of "Ex-GIL" / Roland Baldi architects + Elena Casati

  • 02:00 - 17 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lunch Room of "Ex-GIL" / Roland Baldi architects + Elena Casati
Save this picture!
Lunch Room of "Ex-GIL" / Roland Baldi architects + Elena Casati, © Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

© Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz + 21

  • Construction Management

    Roland Baldi architects

  • Acoustic

    Arch. Christina Niederstätter

  • Structural Engineering

    Ing. Andreas Erlacher

  • Electrical Engineering

    Ing. Reinhard Thaler

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Ing. Michele Carlini

  • Security Coordination

    Ing. Giovanni Carlini

  • Client

    Eurac research
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

From the architect. The project is located within the headquarter of Eurac Research Center on Druso Avenue in Bozen, known as "ex-GIL". The structure was designed by architects Mansutti and Miozzo, and was constructed in the years 1934 to 1936 in order to accommodate youth females enrolled in GIL (Gioventù Italiana del Littorio). Following the war, the building, renamed "Ex-GIL", was used for different purposes, from supermarket to pornographic cinema, and was abandoned over time to a slow degradation. In 1995 an international architectural competition for the transformation of the ensemble into the new headquarters for Eurac Research was announced. The jury decided unanimously for the design of Graz-based architect Klaus Kada, who integrated the building which is under the protection of cultural assets with modern rational and transparent glass intersections.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In 2015 the Bozen-based architecture office Roland Baldi Architects together to architect Elena Casati won the tender for the construction of a lunch room under the auditorium from 1930s.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The Pompeii-red Auditorium, part of the original building complex, has the shape of an oval cylinder and is completed in the roof area by a dome which rests on the pillars of the exterior wall.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The project was intended to create a new volume between the high columns, in order to minimize the impact on pre-existence. To this end, it is decided to build a glazed facade on the inner wire of the second line of pillars.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Even in the interior space, Roland Baldi Architects has decided to make minimal interventions. The floor was built in medium finishing polished concrete, the sloping ceiling with an acoustic plaster in Pompeian red, which corresponds to the original color.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The hall should give space to approx. 112 people seated or 168 people standing. No kitchen is foreseen, only a heating zone of dishes and the distribution zone of meals. The fixed furniture consists of a monolithic countertop made of stainless steel and a transparent glass element which functions as an exhaust air duct for mechanical ventilation as well as conceals the technical material.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Lunch Room of "Ex-GIL" / Roland Baldi architects + Elena Casati" 17 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879589/lunch-room-of-ex-gil-roland-baldi-architects-plus-elena-casati/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »