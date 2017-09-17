World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Bruno Dias Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Ansião House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Ansião House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 17 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ansião House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Ansião House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva + 25

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

From the architect. Within the historic town centre of Ansião, an existing house of some historical value presents itself on the front of the development area. Our sight meets two distant architectures, separated not only by time, but also by the difference in its building approach. A symbiosis was sought between them, by respecting the existing house. This relationship was born so naturally that one is led to think that one could not exist without the other.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The terrain is delimited by adjoining walls and buildings. As such, the option was to create an inner yard, towards which all sections draw, assigning the house with an intimate character, living within, ensuring privacy. Therefore, the footprint was based not only of the local features, but also on the golden ratio. The rationale was that the human body is the most remarkable and obvious illustration of the golden ratio, and the human presence is the essential element in the definition of the house.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The quest for warmer colours and materials inside provides greater spatial comfort. Outside, setting off from pre-existing materials, the profile of the original house is highlighted and the same language kept in the new volume, thus providing a unified and uniform character to the entire intervention.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Ansião House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" 17 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879578/ansiao-house-bruno-dias-arquitectura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »