Natural Pool Support Pavilion / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

+ 15

Architects Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Location Pedro do Rio, Brazil

Architect in Charge Luiz Gaudenzi

Area 107.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Mário Esteves

Lighting Inês Benévolo

Landscape Design Márcia Carvalho

Constructor K2 Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This Pavilion should support the operation of the natural water swimming pool, close to a small river, with a dry sauna, rest room, kitchen, toilet and large storage room, providing space for gym activities for a small number of people, both indoors and on the roof top, which still has a barbecue.

The insertion of the project into the landscape and its dialogue with existing rocks, trees and vegetation were decisive in the choice of materials, lightness, and transparency.