Natural Pool Support Pavilion / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

-
Architects
-
LocationPedro do Rio, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeLuiz Gaudenzi
-
Area107.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
CollaboratorMário Esteves
-
LightingInês Benévolo
-
Landscape DesignMárcia Carvalho
-
ConstructorK2 Engenharia
More Specs
Less Specs
From the architect. This Pavilion should support the operation of the natural water swimming pool, close to a small river, with a dry sauna, rest room, kitchen, toilet and large storage room, providing space for gym activities for a small number of people, both indoors and on the roof top, which still has a barbecue.
The insertion of the project into the landscape and its dialogue with existing rocks, trees and vegetation were decisive in the choice of materials, lightness, and transparency.