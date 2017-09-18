World
  Natural Pool Support Pavilion / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Natural Pool Support Pavilion / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

  13:00 - 18 September, 2017
Natural Pool Support Pavilion / Gaudenzi Arquitetura
Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura
Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura

  • Architects

    Gaudenzi Arquitetura

  • Location

    Pedro do Rio, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Luiz Gaudenzi

  • Area

    107.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Collaborator

    Mário Esteves

  • Lighting

    Inês Benévolo

  • Landscape Design

    Márcia Carvalho

  • Constructor

    K2 Engenharia
Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura
From the architect. This Pavilion should support the operation of the natural water swimming pool, close to a small river, with a dry sauna, rest room, kitchen, toilet and large storage room, providing space for gym activities for a small number of people, both indoors and on the roof top, which still has a barbecue.

Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura
Site Plan
Site Plan
Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura
The insertion of the project into the landscape and its dialogue with existing rocks, trees and vegetation were decisive in the choice of materials, lightness, and transparency.

Courtesy of Gaudenzi Arquitetura
