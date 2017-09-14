World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. zaa
  6. 2013
  7. Country House / zaa

Country House / zaa

  • 02:00 - 14 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Country House / zaa
Save this picture!
Country House / zaa, © Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere

© Paolo Belvedere © Paolo Belvedere © Paolo Belvedere © Paolo Belvedere + 13

  • Architects

    zaa

  • Location

    Treviso, Italy

  • Other Participants

    Mogs srl

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Paolo Belvedere
Save this picture!
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere

From the architect. A country house gets new life by the renovation of the interiors and the expansion of the living space designed with the juxtaposition of a glass and cor-ten steel volume.

Save this picture!
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The extension talks with the natural landscape through the wide windows. From the outside, the glass volume reflects the surrounding nature becoming part of it, from the inside the windows become invisible giving the impression of being outdoor: the living room becomes one whole space with the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere
Save this picture!
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere

The wide windows have been designed in an unvarnished but highly oxidized metallic material, according to with the rustic quality of the site. Particular attention has been paid to the maximization of energy savings and acoustic comfort, using hardware with high thermal-break section bars and high-performing glasses, cooperating to the benefit of the wide glass curtain passive safety.

Save this picture!
© Paolo Belvedere
© Paolo Belvedere

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Country House / zaa" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879576/country-house-zaa/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »