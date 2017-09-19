World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Atelier Riri
  6. 2016
  7. Cilandak Stackhouse / Atelier Riri

Cilandak Stackhouse / Atelier Riri

  • 20:00 - 19 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cilandak Stackhouse / Atelier Riri
Save this picture!
Cilandak Stackhouse / Atelier Riri, © William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

© William Sutanto © William Sutanto © William Sutanto © William Sutanto + 70

  • Architects

    Atelier Riri

  • Location

    Cilandak, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Riri Yakub, Harindra Mahutama

  • Area

    1123.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    William Sutanto
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

From the architect. Stackhouse.
When function follows form.

Sometimes changing the form can be done before planning the space, because each space is usually created over form and activities therein.  Space is created because of the form; in order for all the residential activities are covered. Indeed, it is because we live in space, not due to form. It all started from searching for formation character based on mass composition, until the building identity is generated eventually. Space flow accommodates activities flow that gives various surprises. The space definition is freed to the owners so they can adapt to their house.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Plan type B 001 - Third floor plan
Plan type B 001 - Third floor plan
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

In one compound environment, there are four houses built. There is a compound environment existing in South Jakarta that has four beautifully composed mass formation which creates a contemporary living space.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Section A-6
Section A-6
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

It is called Stackhouse. It is clear that the result of this composition is stacked mass. Each mass is given a different identity; so that every visual corner has many different stories, so that every atmosphere has different expressions. The mass identity is stressed by materials represent its function and beauty.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

In order for this house to have a contemporary identity, we consider synthetic rattan as one of the decorative elements that accommodate the functionality as well as the aesthetics.We look for a personalized weaving method as second layer to insert the natural air and also to reduce the sun heat at once. We choose rattan character and we make it as binder of the story that merges function and form together.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Nowadays, modern society of Jakarta needs a more practical, efficient and fast-paced lifestyle. It is currently presented a new thing. It is a new experience that will become marker of the current era. It is the marker of habitation culture that provides a good quality of life in the future. A so-called happy family life. Be a part of Stackhouse. Then you will become a part of the new era.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Cilandak Stackhouse / Atelier Riri" 19 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879574/cilandak-stackhouse-atelier-riri/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »