C. F. Møller’s Competition Winning design for VIA University College in Denmark

C. F. Møller’s design to interconnect and root the campus within the city wins VIA University College in Horsens, Denmark. The proposed 30,000 square meters proposal and 5,000 square meters Innovation House was selected amongst three strong projects, according to the adjudicators’ report in a forward-thinking scheme that develops a strong dialogue between the academic and urban spaces.

The scheme responds to the flow of the city and integrates into the systematic layout of the surrounding roads, volumes, and parks. Three new urban spaces open out the campus and offer multiple entrances for staff, students and visitors to further activate all of the areas around the three buildings. Whilst a connecting pathway, the Campus line, to the pedestrian and cycle routes acts as arteries into the centre and develops the campus as part of the city.

In this proposal, as much flow as possible is directed through the large central atrium at ground level, so that activity, traffic and dynamics are located at the city's level, both inside and outdoors – Jury expert Katja Viltoft, and Klaus Mikklesen.

Expo-plasden is the largest of the outdoor spaces, providing opportunities for performance and exhibition and offering a welcoming environment as students enter. The second entrance, Innovation Square, on the opposite side of campus will be frequented more by students and staff and has the space for outdoor activities whereas in the Campus Square in the centre can hold large events and gatherings.

It stands as a combination of individual building sections, each with its own identity, and as one overall college with a high degree of flexibility and great spatial and content-based diversity – Michael Kruse.

The whole development congregates in the centre under a covered atrium that provokes an inter-disciplinary environment for education. Coherence between the academic programs is encouraged via the flexible space, offering an insight into a modern way of thinking about how education is perceived and maximising efforts to intersect knowledge.

