  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Apple Event Offers First Look into Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Event Offers First Look into Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Event Offers First Look into Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater
Apple Event Offers First Look into Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater, via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017

On a day of big reveals for Apple – including a demonstration of the architect-friendly ARKit augmented reality technology – perhaps none was presented so glamorously as the debut of the spectacular venue in which the event was held: the brand new Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple started off their keynote address with a flythrough tour of the new space, designed by Foster + Partners (as is the main ring-shaped building), offering the first views into the below-ground spaces and the meticulous details of the ceiling, glass walls and carved handrails.

via Apple Special Event September 2017

via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017
via Apple Special Event September 2017

See the video for yourself here (begins around 0:18).

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Apple Event Offers First Look into Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater" 12 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879560/apple-event-offers-first-look-into-apple-parks-steve-jobs-theater/>

