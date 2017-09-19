World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. extrastudio
  6. 2016
  7. Red House / extrastudio

Red House / extrastudio

  • 09:00 - 19 September, 2017
Red House / extrastudio
Red House / extrastudio, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 33

  • Team

    João Caldeira Ferrão, João Costa Ribeiro, Madalena Atouguia, Daniela Freire, Maria João Oliveira, Sónia Oliveira, Tiago Pinhal, Rita Rodrigues

  • Consultants

    PRPC Engenheiros lda (fundações e estruturas, águas e esgotos, gás, térmica e acústica), Mário Andrade (instalações eléctricas e telecomunicações), Gonçalo de Meirelles (Gás)

  • Landscaping

    Oficina dos Jardins

  • Contractor

    Sequeira e Serra lda
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. This house is located in a small village in Azeitao, south of Lisbon. Protected by hills from the Atlantic Ocean, the area has a mild Mediterranean microclimate, creating the ideal conditions for growing grapes, producing some of the country’s finest wines.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project consists of the conversion of a former winery, built by the client’s grandparents at the beginning of the 20th century.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Set back from the main road and surrounded by neighbours, accessible along a narrow alley, the plot has a small orchard of orange trees, an oasis in the middle of the village.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Preservation of this orchard determined the whole project.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In order to retain the trees, it was necessary to keep the existing building and accept that the two sides of the house, which border adjacent properties, would have no windows.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Only two incisions were made into the existing volume.

Axonometric
Axonometric

A 14-meter long window was cut into the west façade facing the orchard, turning the interior and exterior into a single space. A courtyard was inserted into the corner abutting the adjacent properties, allowing light to enter the darkest areas of the house.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The public areas of the house are arranged on the ground floor, occupying the entire footprint.

The private areas unfold on the upper level, flanking the facades, generating a sequence of strategically placed voids, which create double and triple height spaces on the ground floor below. The generous scale recalls the building’s former use.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
