Cow Barn / F.A.B. + Forschungs + Architekturbüro AG

  05:00 - 14 September, 2017
Cow Barn / F.A.B. + Forschungs + Architekturbüro AG
Cow Barn / F.A.B. + Forschungs + Architekturbüro AG, © Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

From the architect. The cow barn is located in the vicinity of Basel on the foothills of the Jura. As the farm needed a new orientation the decision fell on the increase of milk production and therefore a new cow barn had to be built. On this hilly site the building should fit harmonically into the landscape. Furthermore natural materials which could be found in the surroundings should be incorporated. All the same it should be a building with its own architectural presence which reflects also the industrial character of agriculture.

© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler
© Christian Baur - Serge Hasenböhler

Cite: "Cow Barn / F.A.B. + Forschungs + Architekturbüro AG" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879526/cow-barn-fab-plus-forschungs-plus-architekturburo-ag/>

