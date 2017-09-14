Cow Barn / F.A.B. + Forschungs + Architekturbüro AG

+ 15

General Contractor Zaugg AG

Landscape Architects Stauffer + Schönholzer GmbH More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The cow barn is located in the vicinity of Basel on the foothills of the Jura. As the farm needed a new orientation the decision fell on the increase of milk production and therefore a new cow barn had to be built. On this hilly site the building should fit harmonically into the landscape. Furthermore natural materials which could be found in the surroundings should be incorporated. All the same it should be a building with its own architectural presence which reflects also the industrial character of agriculture.