World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Zhang Ke Awarded 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal

Zhang Ke Awarded 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Zhang Ke Awarded 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal
Save this picture!
Zhang Ke Awarded 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal, © ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro Yuan’er (2014)
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro Yuan’er (2014)

Chinese architect Zhang Ke, the founder of the firm standardarchitecture, has been awarded the 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal. Presented by the Museum of Finnish Architecture, the Finnish Association of Architects SAFA, the Architectural Society, the Alvar Aalto Foundation and the City of Helsinki, the medal recognizes an architect who, in the words of the Museum of Finnish Architecture, is "exceptionally accomplished in the field of creative architecture and has carried on Aalto’s legacy of sustainable, humane design."

© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro-Hutong (2013) © ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageTibet Niyang River Visitor Centre (2010) © ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageShanghai Novartis Office Building (2016) © ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro Yuan’er (2014) + 25

Save this picture!
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageTibet Niyang River Visitor Centre (2010)
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageTibet Niyang River Visitor Centre (2010)

The award jury, which comprised Toshiko Mori, Tina Saaby, Asmo Jaaksi, and Vesa Oiva, sought this year to recognize an emerging talent and to emphasize the humanist side of architecture in a year that has been defined by political instability. In their citation for Zhang Ke, the jury praised him as an architect who "stands to resist against the context of China’s rapid urbanization and to promote individuality in an effort to manifest an alternative point of view, going against the commercial mainstream of the country’s standard practices."

Save this picture!
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageTibet Namcha Barwa Visitor Centre (2008)
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageTibet Namcha Barwa Visitor Centre (2008)

"He demonstrates an extremely high understanding of details and material crafts in his architecture in sometimes very challenging circumstances, such as in remote communities with limited access to technology," they continued. "His architecture serves a big idea and a big picture that is universal even though each project is very specific to its program and locale. It is because his designs are coherent at every level from materiality, to approach to the program and to understanding of its social aspects."

Save this picture!
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro Yuan’er (2014)
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageBeijing Micro Yuan’er (2014)

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Alvar Aalto Medal was first awarded to Aalto in 1967, and has been awarded only intermittently since then. Zhang Ke is the medal's 13th recipient and joins a list that includes James Stirling, Jørn Utzon, Tadao Ando, Alvaro Siza, Glenn Murcutt, and Steven Holl. The last recipients to receive the prize were Spanish architects Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano of the firm Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos, who received the medal in 2015.

Save this picture!
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageZhang Ke
© ZAO/standardarchitecture. ImageZhang Ke
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Zhang Ke Awarded 2017 Alvar Aalto Medal" 12 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879518/zhang-ke-awarded-2017-alvar-aalto-medal/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »