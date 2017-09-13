World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. M-arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Pedras do Mar Resort & SPA / M-arquitectos

Pedras do Mar Resort & SPA / M-arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 13 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pedras do Mar Resort & SPA / M-arquitectos
Save this picture!
Pedras do Mar Resort & SPA / M-arquitectos, © Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

© Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart © Paulo Goulart + 34

  • Architects

    M-arquitectos

  • Location

    R. Dr. Hugo Moreira 58, 9500-110 Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Architects in Charge

    Fernando Monteiro, Marco Resendes, Miguel Sousa

  • Area

    6780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Paulo Goulart
Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

From the architect. This brand new hotel was recently opened on 2016, in the Azores Islands, Portugal. With 125 rooms, the hotel stands over a oneiric landscape of scopes that cut out the north shore of S.Miguel Island. Our mission was to create an architecture that values its relationship with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

Therefore, the building complex extends horizontally to improve the viewpoints to the north shore as well to the vulcanic massif – known as Lagoa do Fogo - at the south. The hotel incorporates its functional essence and its constructive mission to the environmental values of the Island, using local materials.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

Regarding its shape, the building complex takes advance of the stunning scenery.The building, designed on three floors, respects the horizontality and scale of the surrounding environment. It seeks to integrate and appropriate the landscape in its programmatic extension, where all rooms and public spaces of the hotel are visually connected to the lush landscape.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

Both the interior and exterior spaces are protected from harsh weather, the prevailing winds, and sunlight. The Azores, empirically known for having the four seasons in just one day, The local materials – cryptomeria wood and vulcanic basalt stone, greatly responds to the site at issue – both climatic as well as territorial. The Hotel represents all site's strengths.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Portugal
Cite: "Pedras do Mar Resort & SPA / M-arquitectos" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879517/pedras-do-mar-resort-and-spa-m-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »