  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Büros für Konstruktivismus
  6. 2016
  7. Chicken House / Büros für Konstruktivismus

Chicken House / Büros für Konstruktivismus

  • 05:00 - 13 September, 2017
Chicken House / Büros für Konstruktivismus
© Martin Eberle
© Martin Eberle

© Martin Eberle © Martin Eberle © Martin Eberle © Martin Eberle

© Martin Eberle
© Martin Eberle

From the architect. This former chicken house was built in Berlin right after World War II. It is located in a lush garden near a villa from the 1930s. One of the main ideas for the project was to maintain the house's slightly decayed and charmingly ruinous exterior look, surrounded by plants, while the interior was converted into a brand new artist studio in 2016.

© Martin Eberle
© Martin Eberle

The interior was gutted, opened into one space and a mezzanine inserted. Everything is done entirely in wood, with the original chimney and the existing steel beam also re-packaged in wood to strengthen the entire geometry of the space.

© Martin Eberle
© Martin Eberle
Section 3
Section 3
© Martin Eberle
© Martin Eberle
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Germany
Cite: "Chicken House / Büros für Konstruktivismus" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879494/chicken-house-buros-fur-konstruktivismus/>

