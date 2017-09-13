World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Japan
  5. Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Anfrum Hair Salon / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

Anfrum Hair Salon / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

  • 19:00 - 13 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Anfrum Hair Salon / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects
Save this picture!
Anfrum Hair Salon / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects, © Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

© Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima + 11

  • Architects

    Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

  • Location

    Uehonmachinishi, Chuo Ward, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture 542-0062, Japan

  • Lead Architect

    Hidenori Tsuboi

  • Area

    55.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

From the architect. This is a plan of a hair salon located in Tanimachi 6-chome, Osaka, at the top of a narrow alley (about 50 meters long) in which there are many old wooden houses. Run by a female owner herself, it is simply composed of a styling station and a shampoo booth.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Since the salon is a one-to-one private space between the hair stylist and customer, she requested to design it for customers to move freely around the salon, not sitting down at the seat all the time.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

As such, a large table sits in the center of the salon where customers can wait, read magazines, drink coffee, or engage in consultations with the hairstylist. There is enough space around the table for them to move freely. This table will display books and artwork that reflect the style and personality of the salon, and be a trigger for conversations.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Other than a staff room, it is a continuing space that does not have a partition wall. To give a sense of unity, I reduced certain elements as much as possible by limiting the materials and colors used and utilizing existing steel columns and beams. Even with its simple style, this salon is also designed to have a feminine atmosphere which reflects the owner.

Save this picture!
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Japan
Cite: "Anfrum Hair Salon / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879492/anfrum-hair-salon-hidenori-tsuboi-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »