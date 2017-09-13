World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Baynes and Mitchell Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects

Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects

  • 03:00 - 13 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects
Save this picture!
Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects, © Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

© Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet + 32

  • Project Manager

    Artelia UK

  • Conservation Architects

    Ptolemy Dean Architects

  • Structural and Civil Engineer

    Price and Myers

  • Built Environment and Services Engineer

    Skelly and Couch

  • Experiential Designer/ Exhibition Design

    Land Design Studio

  • Media Production

    ISO Design

  • Cost Consultant

    Bob Dollin

  • Fire Engineering Consultants

    Safe

  • Access Consultants

    All Clear Designs

  • Health and Safety Consultants

    Confluence Management Limited

  • Archeologist

    Alan Ward

  • Timber Treatment Specialists

    Ridout Associates

  • Client

    Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

From the architect. Command of the Oceans is a unique conservation and re-use project at Chatham Historic Dockyard by Baynes and Mitchell Architects, and has been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA Stirling Prize.

Save this picture!
Location
Location

The project began in 1995 with the discovery of the remains of the Namur - a large 18th century naval warship - beneath several layers of floorboards in one of 47 Scheduled Ancient Monuments at the Historic Dockyard. Hailed as the most significant naval archaeological discovery since that of the Mary Rose, the timbers became the focal point of Command of the Oceans – unlocking the potential of a series of historic buildings as 21st century visitor facilities and galleries.

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

The complex project has included the preservation, display and interpretation of the Namur, orientation to help visitors understand the Historic Dockyard’s wider role and context, and the creation of new galleries, visitor welcome and hospitality services. At the heart of the Command of the Oceans, a striking new building has been inserted into the long, thin gap between two existing Scheduled Ancient Monuments. This forms a new entrance and circulation hub connecting hospitality areas with new gallery spaces and access to a new sunken gallery for viewing ‘the ship beneath the floor’. The adjacent buildings have been renovated and adapted to form gallery, catering and retail spaces. The profile of the new building links the saw tooth ridgelines the existing, adjacent buildings, mirroring circulation routes inside. Outside, a major programming of landscaping and public realm improvements helps visitors to understand how Chatham Historic Dockyard worked in its heyday.

Save this picture!
Section A-A'
Section A-A'
Save this picture!
Section B-B'
Section B-B'
Save this picture!
Section C-C'
Section C-C'
Save this picture!
Section D-D'
Section D-D'

A small palette of materials, mainly consisting of black metal, black limestone, board-marked concrete and composite timber have been used throughout the project - materials which respond robustly to the strong, industrial language of the existing Dockyard buildings and landscape. Complex works on site included archaeological excavations, underpinning the existing historic structure and the installation of a temporary floor suspended from the original structure to protect the historic timbers. The £9m project was funded with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Homes and Communities Agency, and other individuals, Trusts and Foundations.

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment Restoration United Kingdom
Cite: "Command of the Oceans / Baynes and Mitchell Architects" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879489/command-of-the-oceans-baynes-and-mitchell-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »