World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Onze arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. Tribo São Judas Building / Onze arquitetura

Tribo São Judas Building / Onze arquitetura

  • 11:00 - 13 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tribo São Judas Building / Onze arquitetura
Save this picture!
Tribo São Judas Building / Onze arquitetura, © Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

© Pedro Mascaro © Nathalie Artaxo © Pedro Mascaro © Nathalie Artaxo + 26

  • Architects

    Onze arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Sebastião Guimarães Corrêa, 37 - Vila Monte Alegre, São Paulo - SP, 04304-060, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Eduardo Telles, Max Tango, Rogério Takeuti

  • Area

    3126.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pedro Mascaro, Nathalie Artaxo

  • Realization

    Tribo Incorporadora

  • Construction

    E2 Engenharia e Empreendimentos

  • Signage:

    Disco Design

  • Landscape Design

    Marcelo Kubo

  • Interior Design

    Márcia Brunello
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

From the architect. The house, as conception of space, comes through the ages, representing the culture and way of life of its users. In this way architecture design tends to abolish the extreme compartmentalization, increasingly referenced with contemporary yearnings and demands. Today, more fluid and integrated spaces that allow greater coexistence between the residents and their visitors are more consistent with the “contemporary dwelling. That’s the way Tribo São Judas was conceived, from totally connected collective spaces, which allow a visual amplitude and greater conviviality, to the design of its private spaces.

Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo
Save this picture!
East Elevation
East Elevation
Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

This project for a 32-unit residential building, located near the São Judas subway (south of São Paulo), was part of an enterprise that escapes the recurrences of the real estate market and presented unusual solutions and materials.

Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo
Save this picture!
Type Plan
Type Plan
Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo

Located on a plot of 800 square meters in an eminently residential area, mostly composed of small houses and villas, the building had to present a differentiated volume to suit the strategic master plan of the time. Due to this zoning, two blocks with similar characteristics and distinct volumes were created. The back block was limited to 15 meters in height, due to a restriction from an existing housing estate in the rear portion of the land.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

These blocks are connected by a third, higher volume, which is the vertical circulation of the building.  The taller block, which contains two units of two bedrooms per floor, arranged on eight floors, calls the attention from pedestrians on the street.  Combining the existing colors and window shutters of the façade with the scale of the structure itself creates visual movement that is pleasing to the eye.  The back block has four floors, each containing two units of two bedrooms and two units of single bedrooms. In this way, a market demand was answered, as the number of people living alone grows worldwide.

Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo

On the ground floor there is the party hall, gym, swimming pool and sauna. Complementing the leisure areas dedicated to the residents and visitors of the Tribo São Judas building, a large terrace was created on the roof of the back block, where there is a barbecue area, garden and common restroom.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

In this space, taking advantage of the large blind facade generated by the vertical circulation block, we developed a large panel inspired by “pixel art” and playing with the color palette chosen for the project. Both the panel and the visual identity of the project were designed together with the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo

The overall result is a building that stands out in the landscape and delivers various elements that contribute as much to the quality of life of its residents as to the city.

Save this picture!
© Nathalie Artaxo
© Nathalie Artaxo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Tribo São Judas Building / Onze arquitetura" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879488/tribo-sao-judas-building-onze-arquitetura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »