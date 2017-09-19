SEP House / MMA Studio

+ 31

Architects MMA Studio

Location Curitiba, Brazil

Architect in Charge Mauricio Melara

Area 767.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Celso Pilati

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Mauricio Melara, Natassia Moro, Gisele Bahl, Naiara Marchetto

Constructor Greenwood

Colaborator Salvador Porres e Estrutural Sr. Marco A. Rodrigues More Specs Less Specs

The ground of 1200m² has a strong slope and is surrounded by native forest with the most varied types of trees. The architectural design approach was based on keeping the forest intact and at the same time not sacrificing the sunshine.

A large deck at the level of the treetops and generous openings in the inner facade solved the goal. Corten steel of orange coloration in symmetrical plates, contrasting with the natural environment was used in the front facade. Few openings to the street guarantee the privacy of the residents.

In the underground floor we design 6 cars vacancies, sauna, music studio and service dependencies. Downstairs is the double ceiling heigh living room, dining room, gourmet area, kitchen and home theater. In the upper floor the main suite with exclusive bathrooms and closets, is separated by a metallic catwalk of the other two smaller suites, in order to guarantee greater privacy to the couple.

The vertical circulation (ladder and elevator) was located on the central axis of the house.

Photovoltaic panels and use of rainwater ensures the production of electricity and low water consumption.

The outside deck in certified wood has become a large open room at the level of the treetops.

The triangular pool follows the geometry of the batch. Covered with Hijau stone, has a shallow part for the placement of sun loungers.