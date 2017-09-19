World
  SEP House / MMA Studio

SEP House / MMA Studio

  • 11:00 - 19 September, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
SEP House / MMA Studio
SEP House / MMA Studio, © Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

© Celso Pilati © Celso Pilati © Celso Pilati © Celso Pilati + 31

  • Architects

    MMA Studio

  • Location

    Curitiba, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Mauricio Melara

  • Area

    767.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Celso Pilati

  • Team

    Mauricio Melara, Natassia Moro, Gisele Bahl, Naiara Marchetto

  • Constructor

    Greenwood

  • Colaborator

    Salvador Porres e Estrutural Sr. Marco A. Rodrigues
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

The ground of 1200m² has a strong slope and is surrounded by native forest with the most varied types of trees. The architectural design approach was based on keeping the forest intact and at the same time not sacrificing the sunshine.

© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

A large deck at the level of the treetops and generous openings in the inner facade solved the goal. Corten steel of orange coloration in symmetrical plates, contrasting with the natural environment was used in the front facade. Few openings to the street guarantee the privacy of the residents.

© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

In the underground floor we design 6 cars vacancies, sauna, music studio and service dependencies. Downstairs is the double ceiling heigh living room, dining room, gourmet area, kitchen and home theater. In the upper floor the main suite with exclusive bathrooms and closets, is separated by a metallic catwalk of the other two smaller suites, in order to guarantee greater privacy to the couple.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section

The vertical circulation (ladder and elevator) was located on the central axis of the house.

Photovoltaic panels and use of rainwater ensures the production of electricity and low water consumption.

© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

The outside deck in certified wood has become a large open room at the level of the treetops.

© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati

The triangular pool follows the geometry of the batch. Covered with Hijau stone, has a shallow part for the placement of sun loungers.

© Celso Pilati
© Celso Pilati
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "SEP House / MMA Studio" [Casa SEP / MMA Studio] 19 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879486/sep-house-mma-studio/>

