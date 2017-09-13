World
  7. Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective

Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective

  • 09:00 - 13 September, 2017
Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective
Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective, © Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland © Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland © Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland © Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland + 19

  • Architects

    feat.collective

  • Location

    Sri Lanka

  • Design Team

    Matthias Both, Carolin Lintl, Felix Lupatsch, Noemi Ott, Valentin Ott, Stefanie Schwemle, Spela Setzen, Felix Yaparsidi

  • Area

    710.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
From the architect. In the framework of a seminar and design project, the foundation for a school and training center on the eastern coast of Sri Lanka was created through a cooperation between the IRGE at the University of Stuttgart and Transsolar.

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
Elevation
Elevation
© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
In the Batticaloa district, which is still suffering from the consequences of a civil war and a tsunami, the building was constructed with local entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and workers.

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
The prerequisite for the location of the building on the spacious property was that it would receive the most shade possible from the trees. The placement of the structures around a natural clearing met this prerequisite while also generating a shielded open space.

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
Five pavilions with the same design were grouped around a generous courtyard. Through its modulation, the exterior wall touches all structures and shapes them into a larger form that creates a protected interior. The concentration of different applications in a central open space generates a small urbanistic moment that can usually only be found in the markets in bigger cities.

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
With its construction and materiality, the architecture borrows from the prevalent and reliable construction of the local structures. Through the precise modulation of generic design elements, the project aimed to showcase potential approaches for the architectural appearance, the utility, and the handling of the adverse climatic conditions.

© Barbara Vetter - Vincent Heiland
Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Sri Lanka
Cite: "Lanka Learning Center / feat.collective" 13 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879485/lanka-learning-center-feaollective/>

