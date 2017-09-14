World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Squire and Partners
  6. 2017
  7. One Tower Bridge / Squire and Partners

One Tower Bridge / Squire and Partners

  • 03:00 - 14 September, 2017
One Tower Bridge / Squire and Partners
One Tower Bridge / Squire and Partners, © James Jones
© James Jones

© James Jones

  • Landscape Architect

    Gross Max

  • Theatre Architect

    Haworth Tompkins

  • Planning Consultant

    Barton Wilmore

  • Structure & Services

    Meinhardt

  • Client

    Berkeley Homes and the London Borough of Southwark
    More Specs
© James Jones
© James Jones

From the architect. Squire and Partners’ masterplan for One Tower Bridge on London’s South Bank is fully realised this month with the opening of The Ivy restaurant and the launch of the Bridge Theatre for the London Theatre Company.  

Plan
Plan

The plan was conceived as a lasting new piece of the city which articulates the transition between More London’s contemporary architecture and the warehouse vernacular of Shad Thames, and respects its prominent riverside location on Potters Fields Park adjacent to the Grade I listed Tower Bridge.  

© James Jones
© James Jones

Designs identified hotel and residential accommodation supported by significant cultural, leisure, restaurant and retail uses, as well as new landscaped public spaces at the centre of the development and pedestrian connections which visually and physically link Tower Bridge with Tooley Street.

Elevation
Elevation

Defining the edge of Potters Fields Park is Cambridge House, a low horizontal building clad in strips of Catalan Gris limestone, with a double height ground floor accessing the 6,870m2 cultural space for the London Theatre Company.

© James Jones
© James Jones

Sharing the same palette and set within a central landscaped courtyard is The Tower, a 20 storey slender ‘campanile’ offering one apartment per floor, topped by a glazed garden terrace. The Catalan Gris stone is offset with finely detailed bronze anodised windows and chamfered recesses.

© James Jones
© James Jones

Three apartment blocks with projecting stone balconies are positioned between landscaped gardens at the centre of the development. Two further buildings step down in scale towards Tower Bridge Road, constructed from London stock brick to relate to the adjacent Shad Thames. Interest is added with handset basketweave brickwork and a series of projecting timber balconies.

© James Jones
© James Jones

A new pedestrian route, Duchess Walk, has been created to maximise views through the site from Tooley Street to th esouth tower of Tower Bridge. This street is animated by shops, cafes as well as a spa and gymnasium.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
See more:

Cite: "One Tower Bridge / Squire and Partners" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879478/one-tower-bridge-squire-and-partners/>

