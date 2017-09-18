Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz

+ 23

Architects Amelio-Ortiz

Location Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay

Project Author Osvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz

Architect in Charge Osvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Claudio Manzoni

Renders Architect Tomás Viegener More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. In a privileged environment, a creative project brings together eight apartments around a central courtyard. An old mansion of the last century was recycled with an architecture that retains the charm of tradition and generates in turn a comfortable and convenient space.