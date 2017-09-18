World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Amelio-Ortiz
  6. 2014
  7. Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz

Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz

  15:00 - 18 September, 2017
  Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz
Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz, © Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

© Claudio Manzoni

  • Architects

    Amelio-Ortiz

  • Location

    Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay

  • Project Author

    Osvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz

  • Architect in Charge

    Osvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni

From the architect. In a privileged environment, a creative project brings together eight apartments around a central courtyard. An old mansion of the last century was recycled with an architecture that retains the charm of tradition and generates in turn a comfortable and convenient space.

© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni
Ground and Underground Floor Plan
Ground and Underground Floor Plan
© Claudio Manzoni
© Claudio Manzoni
