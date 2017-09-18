Glicinas Courtyard / Amelio-Ortiz

-
Architects
-
LocationColonia del Sacramento, Uruguay
-
Project AuthorOsvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz
-
Architect in ChargeOsvaldo P. Amelio-Ortiz
-
Area500.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
RendersArchitect Tomás Viegener
More Specs
Less Specs
From the architect. In a privileged environment, a creative project brings together eight apartments around a central courtyard. An old mansion of the last century was recycled with an architecture that retains the charm of tradition and generates in turn a comfortable and convenient space.