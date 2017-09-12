World
Karelian House / Drozdov & Partners

  • 00:00 - 12 September, 2017
Karelian House / Drozdov & Partners
Karelian House / Drozdov & Partners, © Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov

© Aleksey Bogolepov © Aleksey Bogolepov © Aleksey Bogolepov © Aleksey Bogolepov + 19

  • Architects

    Drozdov & Partners

  • Location

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

  • Design Team

    Oleg Drozdov, Vyacheclav Zhemir, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Pravik, Anastasiia Stryzhevska, Timofey Ulanchenko, Aleksandra Urtyukova

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov
Master Plan
Master Plan

From the architect. This project was commissioned by two twin sisters and their families who are going to use this house both for living and working. Thus, the project combines two houses and a workshop within one single volume. The plot borders on the road in the south, while in the east and in the west it is bordered by neighboring residential properties.

© Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov

The northern facade overlooks a forest glade. The entire layout is divided into three blocks: two houses and the workshop with a garage. Although the blocks have different grade levels, they are all united by one single roof. Such combination of various functional elements under one roof follows the traditions of Karelian residential architecture.

© Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov
Section and Light
Section and Light

The common premises occupy half of the ground floor stretching from the blank southern facade to the northern facade, which offers a panoramic view of the forest. The southern sunlight fills the house coming through the extended window in the side wall and the skylight. The terrace comes as a natural continuation of the dining room, floating above the grass field like a pier.

© Aleksey Bogolepov
© Aleksey Bogolepov
Cite: "Karelian House / Drozdov & Partners" 12 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

