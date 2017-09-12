World
i

i

i

  7. Fleischmann Residence / PRODUCTORA

Fleischmann Residence / PRODUCTORA

Fleischmann Residence / PRODUCTORA
Fleischmann Residence / PRODUCTORA, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

  • Architects

    PRODUCTORA

  • Location

    Los Angeles, United States

  • Author Architects

    Carlos Bedoya, Wonne Ickx, Víctor Jaime, Abel Perles

  • Collaborators

    Juan Luis Rivera, Peter Boldt

  • Formation Association Architecture

    John Chan

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Rory Gardiner

  • Structural Engineer

    IDG Ingeniería Estructural; Farshid Behshid

  • Landscape Design

    Terremoto; David Godshall

  • Greywater System

    Greywater Corps; Leigh Jerrard

  • General Contractor

    Zorzoli Construction; Alex Zorzoli

  • Client

    Jessica Fleischmann
    More Specs Less Specs
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

From the architect. The project consists of a complete remodel and extension of a 1920’s bungalow on a sloped plot in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Although the existing building was an anonymous and generic tract home, we decided to maintain as much as we could its original character since we considered the typology interesting in relation to the site’s context and history.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Facades
Facades
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The existing crawl space underneath the front of the house was further excavated to augment the total square footage of the property. Towards the back a steel moment frame was added to the house in order to create a transitional space that mediates between the house and the garden and protects the rear facade from the afternoon sun. In its interior, the new central staircase with a distinct saw-tooth profile, frankly connects the upper and lower level with each other. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Plan
Plan
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The new grid-like structure (painted in blue) and the existing bungalow (with siding and window framing rendered in a brown-pinkish taint) establish a strong contrast. They juxtapose two different moments in time: each one with its own constructive logic, material and color code. Four of the 6 cubic squares of this addition are covered terraces, while two are interior spaces incorporated into the kitchen area (lower level) and the master bedroom (upper level).

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Products:

Cite: "Fleischmann Residence / PRODUCTORA" [Residencia Fleischmann / PRODUCTORA] 12 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879462/fleischmann-residence-productora/>

