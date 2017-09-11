Oslo Architecture Triennale Announces Open Call for 2019 Curator

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kartverket / NIBO / Statens Vegvesen

Following After Belonging, the sixth edition of the Oslo Architecture Triennale held in 2016, the Norwegian organization have today announced an open call for a Chief Curator, theme, and concept for its seventh edition, to be held in Fall of 2019. In the words of the sixth curatorial team:

The Triennale is an opportunity and space to rehearse research strategies and test working protocols which offer new forms of engagement for architects. We considered "After Belonging" and the Oslo Architecture Triennale not only as a 10-week event, but rather as a long-term collective research project that resulted in new forms of thought and action.

For Hanna Dencik Petersson, Director of the Oslo Architecture Triennale, the Triennale's for the 2019 event centers on continuing a search into the future. "In a time in which democracy and current systems of power are being challenged, and change is an increasingly present and accelerating force, OAT 2019 wishes to raise a discussion on the role and relevance of architecture in the future," she commented.

The curator will have primary artistic and academic responsibility for the core programme of OAT 2019, including the development of its conceptual and thematic framework and research.

The application deadline is on the 18th October, 2017 (23:59 CET). Individuals or collectives of any nationality and country of residence are openly invited to send their proposal in English.

