World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. A Parallel Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Lake Austin Residence / A Parallel Architecture

Lake Austin Residence / A Parallel Architecture

  • 11:00 - 11 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lake Austin Residence / A Parallel Architecture
Save this picture!
Lake Austin Residence / A Parallel Architecture, © Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

© Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn + 19

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

From the architect. Like a butterfly specimen pinned to its mounting, this sinuous lake-front home’s light floating roofs are anchored to its site by heavy rusticated limestone masses, while its horizontal footprint is spread out and sewn through the vertical punctuation of mature sycamore, cypress and pecan trees. The resulting form reflects the organic character of its site, and offers a combination of transparency and solidity, incrementally tuned to capitalize on its relationship to the scenic, but recreationally active lake front.

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

At the glassy center of the home, the structural system is exposed to reveal a rhythmic steel vertebrate that organizes the primary public spaces and provides definition and scale to the spacious rooms.

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

A warm interior palette of oak, mahogany and cedar serve as a soft counterpoint to the glass and stone, exuding a relaxed livability paramount to the homeowner.

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The landscape is carefully understated while accommodating many amenities, including a large boat dock, fishing pier, sandy beach, and onsite services such as geothermal climate control, waste treatment and water collection.

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Lake Austin Residence / A Parallel Architecture" 11 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879407/lake-austin-residence-a-parallel-architecture/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »