  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ahead of the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennale, Mark Lee Discusses It's Contemporary Relevance

Ahead of the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennale, Mark Lee Discusses It's Contemporary Relevance

Ahead of the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennale, Mark Lee Discusses It's Contemporary Relevance
This Chicago Architecture Biennial 2017 article is presented by:
Chicago Cultural Center, home of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. Image Courtesy of Holabird & Root
Chicago Cultural Center, home of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. Image Courtesy of Holabird & Root

In this episode of GSAPP Conversations, ahead of the opening of the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial, co-curator Mark Lee (of Johnston Marklee) and Dean Amale Andraos discuss the theme of the show—"Make New History"—and it's relevance to the field today.

Find out more about the upcoming Chicago Architecture Biennial, here.

Mark Lee delivering a lecture at Columbia GSAPP for the "Arguments" Series. Image © GSAPP Conversations
Mark Lee delivering a lecture at Columbia GSAPP for the "Arguments" Series. Image © GSAPP Conversations

GSAPP Conversations is a podcast series designed to offer a window onto the expanding field of contemporary architectural practice. Each episode pivots around discussions on current projects, research, and obsessions of a diverse group of invited guests at Columbia, from both emerging and well-established practices. Usually hosted by the Dean of the GSAPP, Amale Andraos, the conversations also feature the school’s influential faculty and alumni and give students the opportunity to engage architects on issues of concern to the next generation.

You can listen to every episode of GSAPP Conversationshere. This particular episode is available to listen to directly on Soundcloud and through the iTunes store and iOS Podcasts app, where you can also Subscribe. GSAPP Conversations is a podcast produced by Columbia GSAPP's Office of Communications and Events in collaboration with ArchDaily.

