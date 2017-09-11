Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects

+ 12

Architects Mountford Architects

Location Maylands, Australia

Architect in Charge Ben Mountford

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Stephen Nicholls

Engineers Alfred Hadad

Builder A.T. Brine & Sons Pty Ltd

Certifier Basic Approval

Energy Consultant Cadds More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Designed and built for an owner who wanted a small home that made the most of light and space on a small block, this steel and timber-framed project employed efficient design and construction techniques to provide open plan living over two levels.

The upstairs bedroom, bathroom and study have deliberately been designed to take advantage of the views of the trees on the block while a down stairs bedroom and bathroom have been designed with the owner’s eventual aging in mind. The high ceilinged living space opens directly to the north and uses cross ventilation, thermal massing and sun shading devices to achieve desired levels of thermal comfort.