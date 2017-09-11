Summer Cave House in Santorini / Kapsimalis Architects

+ 23

Architects Kapsimalis Architects

Location Oia, Greece

Architect in Charge Alexandros Kapsimalis

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Vangelis Paterakis

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The summer house is located in the traditional village of Oia on the island of Santorini. It consists of a cave-house inside the volcanic earth and a small exterior house at the upper level. A twisted exterior stairway connects the main pedestrian on the top with both levels ending up to the main yard with the infinity pool.

Inside the cave-house there are a sitting room with a small kitchen, two en suite bedrooms, a hammam and a sauna. The exterior yard of the cave-house has been designed as a platform looking the volcano-sea view. An infinity pool, a semi open vaulted space aside (used for dining and lounge exterior facilities) and small sitting corners are the parts of this platform.

The main idea of the proposal is the exploitation of the existing cave-house’s amorphous curves into a sculptural living space and the design of an exterior platform with a pool hanging on the volcanic cliffs. The opposing feelings of shadow and light and the sense of immersion in the earth and suspension in the void result as a transition from the closeness of the cave-house to the openness of the yard.

The design of the summer house is totally integrated in the volcanic landscape and the cubistic architecture of Santorini in a more contemporary twist.

The main material used for the reconstruction of the cave-house and for the support of the volcanic cliffs is ‘’gunite’’, a mixture of cement, sand, and water applied through a pressure hose, producing a dense hard layer of concrete. Volcanic stones and white plaster is used for the construction of theinterior and exterior walls. Light beige marble and cement plaster for the floors.

Product Description. Cement plaster used in the interior of the cave house is a traditional technique that brings out the plasticity of space.