Living Pavilion / Nefa Architects

+ 34

Architects Nefa Architects

Location Russia

Architect in Charge Dmitry Ovcharov

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Ilya Ivanov

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The country house is located in Odintsovo district, to the West from Moscow city. This is a rather small “summer pavilion” suitable for living all-year-round.

The truth of constructive solutions, the outer metal framework, creating the architectural volume composition, define the overall aesthetic of the home.

On the ground floor of the two-level house there's a common space with a terrace-living-dining-room-kitchen and a double-sided glass fireplace. The public zone is surrounded by glass sliding walls overlooking the surrounding landscape of the plot of land.

On the 2d level there are bed-rooms, a bathroom and an open solarium. A curved-glass roof brightens the space, bringing more daylight into the rooms of the upper floor.

The trees growing right through the pavilion emphasize the environmental friendliness and the naturalness of its image. Some pieces of furniture and lighting used in the project are custom made.