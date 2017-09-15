World
  7. Living Pavilion / Nefa Architects

Living Pavilion / Nefa Architects

  • 03:00 - 15 September, 2017
Living Pavilion / Nefa Architects
Living Pavilion / Nefa Architects, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

From the architect. The country house is located in Odintsovo district, to the West from Moscow city. This is a rather small “summer pavilion” suitable for living all-year-round.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The truth of constructive solutions, the outer metal framework, creating the architectural volume composition, define the overall aesthetic of the home.

Elevation
Elevation
Section
Section

On the ground floor of the two-level house there's a common space with a terrace-living-dining-room-kitchen and a double-sided glass fireplace. The public zone is surrounded by glass sliding walls overlooking the surrounding landscape of the plot of land.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

On the 2d level there are bed-rooms, a bathroom and an open solarium.  A curved-glass roof brightens the space, bringing more daylight into the rooms of the upper floor.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The trees growing right through the pavilion emphasize the environmental friendliness and the naturalness of its image. Some pieces of furniture and lighting used in the project are custom made.

