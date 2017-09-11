World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. China
  5. LATITUDE
  6. 2017
  7. Hopson Showroom / LATITUDE

Hopson Showroom / LATITUDE

  • 02:00 - 11 September, 2017
Hopson Showroom / LATITUDE
Hopson Showroom / LATITUDE, © Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

  • Client

    Hopson Development Holdings Limited

  • Program

    950m2 exposition areas

  • Budget

    600,000€
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

From the architect. LATITUDE has been entrusted to design a center that represents a future commercial area that will be developed in the center of Peking. Hopson Exhibition Center will help future tenants to better understand the appearance, materials and the actual operation of the future commercial area.

Glazing
Glazing

The center has been designed by renovating a one-story building located at the central area of Dawang Lu. A new entrance has been designed, together with the renovation of the garden and the old facade, covering it with a three-dimensional free-standing steel and glass structure. Its geometry comes from the facade planned for the future commercial area.

© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

Rather than a flat façade, we converted the geometry into a three-dimensional structure that protects the entrance from rain and dignifies the access to the renovated building at the same time. Furthermore, a thin, white-colored micro-concrete patina that gives a more refined and abstract look to the building has been used to cover the existing façade made of red tiles.

© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

Once inside, the visitor enters the center through the reception area and continues to the screening room where an explanatory video is displayed. The visitor then moves to a room where an architectural model of the planned commercial area is set to portray and explain the project in a concise three-dimensional way. This room also contains examples of relevant elements such as materials, lighting and decoration items.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

After the introductory area, visitors arrive at the exhibition zone where they can see and experience –following real scale mock-ups– areas such as the gourmet market with its barrel vault ceiling and food kiosk; the café with its sculptural-wood bench; office spaces, retail shops, and the public landscape.

© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

In general, the project has been designed as a concatenation of very different spaces and functions. However, wood, bronze, white steel and marble are materials that make the showroom portray a continuous atmosphere from beginning to end for visitors to experience as a whole.

© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Hopson Showroom / LATITUDE" 11 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879326/hopson-showroom-latitude/>
