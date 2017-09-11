House on the Olive Trees / Gallardo Llopis Arquitectos

+ 48

Architects Gallardo Llopis Arquitectos

Location Valencia, Spain

Architects in Charge Carlos Gallardo Llopis, Javier Gallardo Llopis, José Luis Gallardo Blanquer

Design Team Fernando Usó Martín, María Mequita Vidal, Ana Pérez Recatalá, Raúl Sol Jódar Alba Luengo Moreno, Sergio Noverges Bellmunt, Noelia Marzo García

Area 233.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Germán Cabo

The place, the lookout and the olive trees

A parcel with irregular edges and a steep slope, enthroned upon a broad range of terraces sustaining a large amount of middle-aged olive trees. Over the horizon, the unspoiled views of a valley… the house as a place to relax and unwind, maybe even isolate yourself from the world… an oasis.

The project respects the modulation of the existing terraces and olive trees, standing as a lookout over the tops of these. The landscape scenery is to be perceived as the ideal place, almost in a romantic way. Therefore, the proposal is born from the pursuit of a place from which to admire the vast valley and distant mountains, taking advantage of the natural inclination of the land.

Consequently, it becomes a split-level house that integrates the living spaces, functioning as a lookout over the preexisting olive trees that endow the landscape with character while bringing quality to the space.

The orientation of the house ensures a good illumination throughout the whole day. An effective south-facing roof protects from the intense summer sun, but at the same time allows for solar incidence in winter. Vibrant reflections shimmering over the surface of the swimming pool amplify the view of the surroundings being an ideal place to contemplate the view of the sunset. The Access from the northeast road to the house, is formally more opaque. A stone wall marks and highlights the access, providing privacy throughout the path to the interior.

Inside, the living-dining room and kitchen function as a diaphanous centerpiece, connecting with the corridor. Thanks to the transparent side panel that opens to a garden under the skylight the corridor gets special quality in space and lighting. The master bedroom is the piece that relishes in a unique orientation, southwest, guaranteeing its indispensable privacy. The interior space can be extended beyond the carpentry thanks to an eave focusing the views towards a more private garden, with the dominant presence of an old olive tree.

The project seeks to convey feelings, not only through its form or volumetry, but also through its materials. Each of the materials used brings a texture, a radiance, an impression, creating a unique atmosphere. Dry stone, wood, plaster and glass are chosen as basic elements. The stone materializes the walls that extend beyond the house enhancing the feeling of robustness, linking them with those of the original terraces.

The wood, mainly present in the entrance, gives warmth and its disposition, in thin strips of wood, tries to generate a sensation of lightness and elegance. The volumetry, as if it were a block of sculpted plaster, is presented in a continuous white mortar, achieving a unitary and solid effect. It`s color, white, enhances the luminosity of the house. The large glazing allows the light to invade the house and in turn to contemplate the views from inside.

The implementation of the house, together with the interior and exterior continuity of the spaces and the emotions evoked by the chosen materials, suggest the concept of a lookout over existing olive trees, from where you can admire the broad views of the valley enhanced by the reflections of the water.