The Top 7 Travel Grants for Young Architects

For many young architects, studying abroad is a life-changing event in their development as a designer. It opens their eyes to a different culture, style, and history in a manner that no books or classes could explain. For that reason, architecture schools have been making study abroad easier and more ingrained in their curriculum. In addition to the study abroad opportunities offered by universities, there are many opportunities for students and recent graduates to travel and explore their own topic of study. Below is a list of 7 amazing grants and scholarships open to young architects and students:

The Rotch Travelling Scholarship is for individuals who want to travel the world studying architecture. To receive this award, you must compete in a 2-stage architecture competition. The winner is awarded a substantial travel stipend to travel and study abroad for at least 6 months. The study topic and itinerary are at the winner’s discretion.

The Debra J Norton Fund is offered through the Architectural League of New York. The intention of this $5,000 grant is to support genuinely independent projects that require travel. The grant has supported a wide array of projects all over the world. Preference is given to proposals from applicants who have not had this sort of opportunity before.

Build Abroad is an organization that builds and repairs communities all over the world through construction volunteering programs. The two founders of Build Abroad were architecture graduates, and therefore have decided to host one architecture student or recent graduate to travel internationally through one of their programs. This scholarship is awarded yearly.

The Gabriel Prize is awarded to one person every year to study classical architecture and landscape in France. Prize winners will be able to create their own 3-month itinerary focusing on some aspect of French architecture. The project is put on by the Western European Architecture Foundation and is awarded in the form of a $20,000 grant.

The firm Foster + Partners and RIBA jointly offer a yearly grant known as the RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship. The scholarship is only open to students and the prompt changes from year to year. This prestigious scholarship is awarded to one student project after being reviewed by a panel of judges including Norman Foster and the President of the RIBA.

The James Harrison Steedman Fellowship is one of the oldest architecture scholarships in the US. The award is intended to support an emerging architect in 6 months to one year of international travel for architectural research. It is open to anyone who has received an accredited degree in architecture within the last 8 years.

SOM is known for being one of the largest architecture firms in the world, but you may not know that they have their own foundation. The SOM Foundation gives out 2 annual awards through a single competition. The awards, $50,000 and $20,000 respectively, are given to students or recent graduates to expand their professionalism in a way that can only be achieved through travel.

