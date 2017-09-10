World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Crematorium
  4. Spain
  5. Estudio Carme Pinós
  6. 2016
  Igualada Crematorium / Estudio Carme Pinós

Igualada Crematorium / Estudio Carme Pinós

Igualada Crematorium / Estudio Carme Pinós
Igualada Crematorium / Estudio Carme Pinós, © Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

© Jesús Arenas

  • EPC Architect

    Samuel Arriola

  • Collaborators

    Elsa Marti, Jeanne de Bussac

  • Structure

    Manuel Arquijo i Associats

  • Installations

    INDUS Ingeniería y Arquitectura SA

  • Budget

    INDUS Ingeniería y Arquitectura SA

  • Infographics

    Estudio Carme Pinós

  • Models

    Estudio Carme Pinós
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

From the architect. The project responds to the desire to integrate us into the cemetery without distorting the great poetics emanating from it. The crematorium located on the top of a hill that covers the chapel and services, so that from the cemetery does not perceive the new building but, instead, we perceive the atmosphere and beauty of the cemetery.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The main idea of the project has been to gently understand the situation implied by the program. Our position has been to relate to nature by creating a dialogue between the visitors and the distant landscape that can be seen from the windows of the building.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

It also responds to this will the slightly elevated location of the crematorium, located just above a set of aromatic plants. We intend to give the feeling of being on a different plane to the one where the everyday lives and that relates to life.

Sections A/B/C
Sections A/B/C

Although it could be considered a purely technical building, we wanted to endow it with all the poetics that the state of mind of those who come to this space requires.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas

We used materials that link the building to the cemetery. On one hand, concrete, a predominant material in the cemetery, gives the crematorium a more sculptural character and, instead, the ceramic enclosure gives it a less monolithic and more welcoming dimension.

© Jesús Arenas
© Jesús Arenas
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial crematorium Spain
Cite: "Igualada Crematorium / Estudio Carme Pinós" [Crematorio de Igualada / Estudio Carme Pinós] 10 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879292/igualada-crematorium-estudio-carme-pinos/>
