World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. El Equipo Creativo
  6. 2016
  7. EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo

EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo
Save this picture!
EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 18

  • Architects

    El Equipo Creativo

  • Location

    Passatge de Pere Calders, 2, 08015 Barcelona, Spain

  • Neon Design

    Alex Trochut

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the architect. An "oxymoron" consists of completing a word with another that has a contradictory or opposite meaning. As the name of the place lets us intuit, our client wanted to create a place that played with the duality and the mixture of opposites: man - woman, white - black, day - night. At dusk, in addition to food and drinks, a burlesque show would be offered to give way to an atmosphere of partying and dancing.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

THE PROJECT
The place is an old warehouse of preserves, was a space with a great personality at a structural level, which we wanted to put in value by painting it in intense red in a way that unifies the different zones of the space.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The concept of design is based on the opposition of elements, where all the pieces have their counterpoint. Four large neon lights welcome us on arrival from the four corners of space, almost square in shape. Contrast in pairs of two, they send us a clear message in the form of oxymoron: Never - Again, Peace - Force, Holy - Hell, Public - Secret. The starting point is clear.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Two arches frame the central space at double height and serve as background to the two large bars. Next to the white arch in front, the bar "El Mama" is a bar 360 degrees, more diurnal and cozy, with details in wood and a lot of vegetation. At the opposite end, the cocktail bar "El Papa", on the black arch, is the nocturnal counterpoint, metallic and industrial.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

On the sides of the bars we propose structural platforms at different heights, connected with a large gateway-stage, creating multiple routes through space. These platforms, once again facing each other, generate more private areas, reserved for events, and even a "secret bar".

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The different levels, benches and bars, frame what from a certain time of night will become the center of all looks, the dance floor.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

We play again with the idea of opposites with the materials. Polished woods on walls of worn original paint, ceramic mosaic pavements with Mediterranean air next to wood and dark or industrial metal plates. The contrasts are infinite.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Section
Floor Plan - Section
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Bar Spain
Cite: "EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo" [EL MAMA & LA PAPA Bar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo] 08 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879291/el-mama-and-la-papa-bar-restaurant-el-equipo-creativo/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »