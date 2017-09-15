Small-Scale Rainwater Harvesting Made Simpler by Studio Bas Van der Veer

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Bas van der Veer

Earlier this month, Studio Bas van der Veer, the Dutch product design studio, unveiled its design for a rain barrel at the three-day fair, spoga+gafa 2017, in Cologne. Van der Veer, a graduate of the Design Academy Eindhoven, initially designed the product – then titled ‘A Drop of Water’ – as part of his thesis in 2009, for which he not only won the prestigious René Smeets Award for best project at the school’s Graduate Galleries exhibition but was also shortlisted for the Melkweg Award. Over the years, the design won numerous accolades, including the Journées des Collections Jardin - Innovation Award, and the Tuinidee Award.

The sleek, drop-shaped rainwater harvesting apparatus is a clever variation of a traditional rain barrel, allowing users to easily attach it to drainpipes with diameters as wide as 50 - 80 mm. Seamlessly integrated into the design is a watering can which fits neatly at the very top collecting water directly from the pipe when it rains, and allowing the surplus water to flow into the small reservoir for storage and later use. The tap at the base allows for easy refilling of the can, and also leaves room for attaching a watering hose if need be. The Raindrop, albeit not too large in size, is a smart step towards harvesting rain and discouraging the use of tap water for tasks as simple as watering plants and irrigating small gardens.

For Van der Veer, who has designed several different versions of the Raindrop, the bulbous form or the drop-shaped puncture in the barrel is “a symbolical reference to what the design contains: water." Part of the product collection featured on his website is the Raindrop Mini, designed particularly for houses with small balconies and limited space, along with the slightly larger Pure Rain, which also features a bird bath – all carefully hand cast using a combination of techniques including CNC milling and thermoforming.

With the production spearheaded by leading pottery label Elho, Raindrop will be ready for sale by the beginning of 2018 and will be available in several webshops, as well as garden centers and DIY stores across the world.

News via: Studio Bas van der Veer.