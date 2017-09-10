World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 20 Incredible Images of Architecture and Animals: The Best Photos of the Week

20 Incredible Images of Architecture and Animals: The Best Photos of the Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
20 Incredible Images of Architecture and Animals: The Best Photos of the Week
Save this picture!
20 Incredible Images of Architecture and Animals: The Best Photos of the Week

For the animal lovers among our audience, this week we have put together a special roundup of images of architecture alongside some marvelous critters. While not exactly a mainstay of architectural photography, proponents of the form like BoysPlayNice, Jesus Granada and Rafael Gamo have dared to include animal inhabitants in their architectural compositions. Read on to see a selection of 20 creative images where you will find horses, sheep, cows, goats, dogs, cats, and even elephants.

BoysPlayNice

The Dox House / Mjölk architekti 

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

BC architects

Library of Muyinga / BC Architects

Save this picture!
© BC architects
© BC architects

marte.marte architects

Griss Equine Veterinary Practice / marte.marte architects 

Save this picture!
© marte.marte architects
© marte.marte architects

Daniela Mac Adden

H3 House / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Carlos Chen

Housing for Mahouts and their Elephants / RMA Architects

Lance Herbst

K Valley House / Herbst Architects

Save this picture!
© Lance Herbst
© Lance Herbst

Agustín Garza

Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura 

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

Arnaud Schelstraete

Talent.IO Office / Vincent & Gloria Architectes

Save this picture!
© Arnaud Schelstraete
© Arnaud Schelstraete

Filip Dujardin

Observation Tower Negenoord / De Gouden Liniaal Architecten

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Olo Studio

Konieczny's Ark / KWK Promes

Save this picture!
© Olo Studio
© Olo Studio

Matharoo Associates

Casa con Pelotas / Matharoo Associates

Save this picture!
© Matharoo Associates
© Matharoo Associates

Nuno Almendra

House in Estoril Beach / José Adrião Arquitectos 

Save this picture!
© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

Jesús Granada

Espacio Escénico en Níjar | MGM arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Hiroyuki Oki

Terra Cotta Studio / Tropical Space 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Rafael Gamo

El Mirador House / CC Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Foster + Partners

Elephant House | Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

Adrià Goula

A’Bodega / Cubus

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás

Grooming Retreat / Gartnerfuglen + Mariana de Delás

Save this picture!
© Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás
© Gartnerfuglen & Mariana de Delás

Nelson Garrido

Casa en el Tiempo / Aires Mateus + João e Andreia Rodrigues 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "20 Incredible Images of Architecture and Animals: The Best Photos of the Week" 10 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879287/20-incredible-images-of-architecture-and-animals-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »