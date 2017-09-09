World
  Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima

Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima

Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima
Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima, © Fernanda Castro
The cloud-shaped bicycle terminal on the island of Naoshima is SANAA's latest work. The pavilion is known for its impressive collection of outdoor art and contemporary architecture, with works by prominent exponents such as Yayoi Kusama and Tadao Ando.

The eight-meter high cloud shaped pavilion was designed to offer visitors a place to park bicycles, as well as public toilets. 

© Vicente Arancibia Peña
Its structure, consisting of pillars and wooden beams, serves as a support for the unique coverage of polymer reinforced with fiber, a material that allows the partial entrance of natural light inside the terminal. 

© Ken Lee
© Ken Lee
Despite its scale, the creativity and originality of the project positions the terminal as a new architectural landmark in the island.

© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro
Cite: María Francisca González. "Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima" [Un pabellón con forma de nube es la última obra de SANAA en Naoshima] 09 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879282/cloud-shaped-pavilion-is-sanaas-latest-work-in-naoshima/>
