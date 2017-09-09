Cloud-Shaped Pavilion is SANAA's Latest Work in Naoshima

The cloud-shaped bicycle terminal on the island of Naoshima is SANAA's latest work. The pavilion is known for its impressive collection of outdoor art and contemporary architecture, with works by prominent exponents such as Yayoi Kusama and Tadao Ando.

The eight-meter high cloud shaped pavilion was designed to offer visitors a place to park bicycles, as well as public toilets.

Its structure, consisting of pillars and wooden beams, serves as a support for the unique coverage of polymer reinforced with fiber, a material that allows the partial entrance of natural light inside the terminal.

Despite its scale, the creativity and originality of the project positions the terminal as a new architectural landmark in the island.