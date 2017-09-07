World
  RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize

RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize

RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize
RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist of 6 projects competing for the Stephen Lawrence Prize. Now in its 20th year, the prize is the highest honor in the UK awarded to projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million.

Previous winners of the award include House of Trace by Tsuruta Architects (2016); The Fishing Hut by Niall McLaughlin Architects (2015); House No 7 by Denizen Works (2014); Montpelier Community Nursery by AY Architects (2013); Kings Grove by Duggan Morris Architects (2012); and St Patrick's Primary School Library and Music Room by Coffey Architects (2011). 

The 2017 shortlist is:

The Compound, Birmingham / BPN Architects
Former textile factory turned into an art venue, a workshop and a client's home

Save this picture!
The Compound, Birmingham / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird
The Compound, Birmingham / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

The Compound, Birmingham / BPN Architects. Image © Tom Bird

Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea, Northern Ireland / McGarry-Moon Architects
Studio space set within the garden of the architects’ award winning house 

Save this picture!
Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea, Northern Ireland / McGarry-Moon Architects. Image © Adam Currie
Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea, Northern Ireland / McGarry-Moon Architects. Image © Adam Currie

Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea, Northern Ireland / McGarry-Moon Architects. Image © Adam Currie

Houseboat, Poole, Dorset / Mole Architects with Rebecca Granger Architects
A new nautical-inspired house overlooking Poole harbour

Save this picture!
Houseboat, Poole, Dorset / Mole Architects with Rebecca Granger Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner
Houseboat, Poole, Dorset / Mole Architects with Rebecca Granger Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Houseboat, Poole, Dorset / Mole Architects with Rebecca Granger Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Peacock House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P
Suburban courtyard home complete with studio space for a private art collection

Save this picture!
Peacock House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P. Image © Benedikt Redmann
Peacock House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P. Image © Benedikt Redmann

Peacock House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P. Image © Benedikt Redmann

Silver House, Swansea, Wales / Hyde + Hyde Architects
Concrete, timber and steel layered family home overlooking the Bristol Channel

Save this picture!
Silver House, Swansea, Wales / Hyde + Hyde Architects. Image © David Schnabel
Silver House, Swansea, Wales / Hyde + Hyde Architects. Image © David Schnabel

Silver House, Swansea, Wales / Hyde + Hyde Architects. Image © David Schnabel

Wolfson Tree Management Centre, Tetbury, Gloucestershire / Invisible StudioTwin timber buildings to house equipment and staff facilities at the National Arboretum

Save this picture!
Wolfson Tree Management Centre, Tetbury, Gloucestershire / Invisible Studio. Image © Andy Matthews
Wolfson Tree Management Centre, Tetbury, Gloucestershire / Invisible Studio. Image © Andy Matthews

Wolfson Tree Management Centre, Tetbury, Gloucestershire / Invisible Studio. Image © Andy Matthews

The winner of the 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize will be announced alongside the RIBA Stirling Prize at a ceremony on October 31st in London.

Learn more about the award, here.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize" 07 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879280/riba-announces-shortlist-for-2017-stephen-lawrence-prize/>
