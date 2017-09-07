RIBA Announces Shortlist for 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist of 6 projects competing for the Stephen Lawrence Prize. Now in its 20th year, the prize is the highest honor in the UK awarded to projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million.
Previous winners of the award include House of Trace by Tsuruta Architects (2016); The Fishing Hut by Niall McLaughlin Architects (2015); House No 7 by Denizen Works (2014); Montpelier Community Nursery by AY Architects (2013); Kings Grove by Duggan Morris Architects (2012); and St Patrick's Primary School Library and Music Room by Coffey Architects (2011).
The 2017 shortlist is:
The Compound, Birmingham / BPN Architects
Former textile factory turned into an art venue, a workshop and a client's home
Fallahogey Studio, Kilrea, Northern Ireland / McGarry-Moon Architects
Studio space set within the garden of the architects’ award winning house
Houseboat, Poole, Dorset / Mole Architects with Rebecca Granger Architects
A new nautical-inspired house overlooking Poole harbour
Peacock House, Aldeburgh, Suffolk / BHSF Architekten with Studio-P
Suburban courtyard home complete with studio space for a private art collection
Silver House, Swansea, Wales / Hyde + Hyde Architects
Concrete, timber and steel layered family home overlooking the Bristol Channel
Wolfson Tree Management Centre, Tetbury, Gloucestershire / Invisible StudioTwin timber buildings to house equipment and staff facilities at the National Arboretum
The winner of the 2017 Stephen Lawrence Prize will be announced alongside the RIBA Stirling Prize at a ceremony on October 31st in London.
