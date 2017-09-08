Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch

Ahead of the official launch of the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1000-capacity auditorium at the heart of the new Apple Campus in Cupertino, California, new details about its design and construction have been revealed. According to Bloomberg, the entrance to the venue stands beneath “a silver disc,” whose supporting—and structural—glazed panels lend it the appearance of floating 20 feet above ground.

Save this picture! Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield

Save this picture! Section. Image Courtesy of City of Cupertino (Via MacRumors)

Two “custom-made” rotating elevators carry visitors into the subterranean space, which sits a full four stories underground. Passengers will arrive and leave from the same door, as the elevators circle the outer wall of the space. For Apple, Bloomberg comment, “the more elegant single door, with its complex engineering, [has been] preferred to the more obvious double-door solution.”

Save this picture! Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield

On stage, an inside wall “obscures a hollow space below the floating saucer”, which will move to reveal the product demonstration space following the official keynote announcement. “One engineer,” Bloomberg report, “said back in March that the building's budget meant each leather seat had cost Apple the equivalent of $14,000 apiece.”

News via Bloomberg, MacRumors

Apple Campus 2 Held to "Fantastical" Standard of Detail, New Report Reveals As the finishing touches are applied to the long-awaited Apple Campus 2 (due to be completed in spring of this year), a new report from Reuters has revealed the fantastical strive for perfection demanded by Apple's in-house project management team.

The Spaceship Has Landed: Apple's New Campus Opens "It's a pretty amazing building. It's a little like a spaceship landed" - Steve Jobs WIRED has published an in-depth article exclusively detailing Apple's new headquarters that has now opened in Cupertino, California.