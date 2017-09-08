World
  Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch

Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch

Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch

Ahead of the official launch of the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1000-capacity auditorium at the heart of the new Apple Campus in Cupertino, California, new details about its design and construction have been revealed. According to Bloomberg, the entrance to the venue stands beneath “a silver disc,” whose supporting—and structural—glazed panels lend it the appearance of floating 20 feet above ground.

Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch, Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield
Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield
Section. Image Courtesy of City of Cupertino (Via MacRumors)
Section. Image Courtesy of City of Cupertino (Via MacRumors)

Two “custom-made” rotating elevators carry visitors into the subterranean space, which sits a full four stories underground. Passengers will arrive and leave from the same door, as the elevators circle the outer wall of the space. For Apple, Bloomberg comment, “the more elegant single door, with its complex engineering, [has been] preferred to the more obvious double-door solution.”

Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield
Steve Jobs Theater. Image © Duncan Sinfield

On stage, an inside wall “obscures a hollow space below the floating saucer”, which will move to reveal the product demonstration space following the official keynote announcement. “One engineer,” Bloomberg report, “said back in March that the building's budget meant each leather seat had cost Apple the equivalent of $14,000 apiece.”

News via BloombergMacRumors

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Apple's Steve Jobs Theater Set to Take Center Stage Ahead of New Product Launch" 08 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879278/apples-steve-jobs-theater-set-to-take-center-stage-ahead-of-new-product-launch/>
