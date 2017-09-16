World
Canal du Midi / INCA Architectes

  02:00 - 16 September, 2017
Canal du Midi / INCA Architectes
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

  • BET VRD

    EGIS

  • Lighting design

    LUMINOcité

  • BE Structure

    SECOBA

  • BET Fluid

    CETRALP

  • Project Architect

    Pascale Deffayet

  • OPC

    CESII

  • Scénography

    PIG Images

  • Muséography

    Véronique Mure

  • Client

    Communauté d’Agglomération Béziers Méditerranée
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

From the architect. The nine locks of Fonséranes, designed in the 17th century by Pierre-Paul Riquet, are listed as historical monuments and certified as world heritage by the Unesco. Sobriety and discretion have prevailed to re-think the layouts made in the close vicinity of the locks: a global re-entitlement of the architecture and the landscape has allowed a staging of the monument and a re-organization of the visit paths, thus creating a coherence between site and landscape.

© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

The architectures of historical monuments play a major part. To find again the spirit of Fonséranes stopping place, restoration of existing buildings slots into the respect of the canal's engineers architecture and the original simplicity of its composition. The outside historical monuments have been carefully restored. The new inside layouts cover present needs and display their age without ambiguity.

© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

In order not to create a co-visibility with the historical monument, the contemporary expansion slides North behind the former inn. A fine strip of concrete roofing, supported by a metal structure, show on the surface of the inn and underlines its own identity. This expansion articulates a South patio, linked with the locks sight, and a North shady garden bathed with quiet and coolness. Various atmospheres thus allow welcoming the public in good conditions, whatever the season.

© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

The contemporary expansion houses a restaurant, easily reachable from the tourism office but also directly from the outside, from the South patio, for an autonomous functioning especially in the evening. The restaurant room is largely glassed and offers a clear view towards the city of Béziers.

© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

The project is designed as an expansion of the historical tow barge house. The general architectural aim is to create the image of a light pavilion - and not a building - which assures a clear dialectics with the massive and mineral architecture of the existing historical building. Hence the new expansion is treated in an immaterial and transparent way.

© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

The restaurant space is combined, designed in a smooth way, without any shackle or partition. The glassed and continuous frontage, which is transparent for public spaces (bar and restaurant) and translucent for technical spaces (kitchen and storage). The fineness of the pavilion enables a very efficient dual-aspect ventilation between the two North and South frontages.

Cite: "Canal du Midi / INCA Architectes" 16 Sep 2017. ArchDaily.

