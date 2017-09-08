World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
  6. 2017
  7. The Graphic Designer’s House / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

The Graphic Designer’s House / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

  • 05:00 - 8 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Graphic Designer’s House / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
Save this picture!
The Graphic Designer’s House / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop, © Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

© Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai © Andras Zoltai + 29

Save this picture!
© Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

From the architect. This wood-frame house in Nagykovácsi, not far from the capital, was designed for a young graphic designer. As the client, she expressed her needs clearly and took an active part in the design and construction process, which came to incorporate the proportions of her design universe. The house’s mid-sized plot is at the foot of the Zsíros-hegy hill, bordered by a narrow and relatively deep wooded ravine to the north.

Save this picture!
Drawing
Drawing

Twenty years ago, this area was still all holiday homes, but today family homes of various shapes and sizes are springing up all around. At first sight against that background, the wooden house overlooking the ravine sticks out of the streetscape, as if it were the first representative of some strange, hitherto unknown local architecture.

Save this picture!
© Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

The shape of the roof, supported on the two longer sides, resembles that of wooden houses in Austria, but the building is far smaller in its proportions. The house’s tripartite division played an important role in the design concept. This is manifested in the increasing calm of each level’s function as you move up through the house. The ground floor contains the living room, kitchen, and bathroom; the first floor the bedroom and study; while the “tower” is a contemplation space.

Save this picture!
© Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

We’ve concentrated the primary functions of the house on the ground floor (kitchen, dining room, bathroom, living room, storage), while on the first floor, we’ve created a large continuous space for sleeping and working. This space, which can be subdivided into smaller rooms if needed, looks directly out at the trees of the ravine to the north through a large triangular window.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

Standing in this space, you feel as if the whole house were constructed with this view in mind. The house, however, presents a more traditional aspect on its street-front side. The “tower” on the third floor, accessible by a ladder, is a space for contemplation. The pierced joists and the tower’s windows make for easy circulation of air in the wooden house.

Save this picture!
© Andras Zoltai
© Andras Zoltai

The goal with the materials of both the internal and external cladding was to maintain a natural look. For instance, the owner will only oil the external red pine cladding after the wood has dried and grayed. Overall, it’s the individual solutions and unusual use of materials that make this architecturally apparently traditional building contemporary.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Hungary
Cite: "The Graphic Designer’s House / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop" 08 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879248/the-graphic-designers-house-architecture-uncomfortable-workshop/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »